Golden Globe 2020: Our fashion hits and misses from the red carpet

A new decade has arrived, and with it, another awards season has hit Los Angeles. To bring awareness to climate crisis — and what it takes, energy-wise, to pull off an event of this magnitude — Golden Globes organizers made a last-minute switch to a completely vegan menu for Sunday’s gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Although the menu changed, the fashion didn’t. It was still front and center and reflected the changing styles and attitudes of men’s and women’s formalwear. There was plenty of sparkle and shine (albeit subdued compared to last year), black-and-white looks and plenty of color.

Here are our fashion hits and misses as we step onto the first major red carpet of the roaring ‘20s. This time, we also created a new category: On the fence, which acknowledges looks that we don’t consider a miss or a hit. Just keep in mind, this is just about the outfits, not about the talented actors on the red carpet or stage.