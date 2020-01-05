Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Golden Globe 2020: Our fashion hits and misses from the red carpet

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Marques Harper
Adam TschornKevin SmothersDenise FlorezKhanh T.L. Tran
Jan. 5, 2020
10 PM
A new decade has arrived, and with it, another awards season has hit Los Angeles. To bring awareness to climate crisis — and what it takes, energy-wise, to pull off an event of this magnitude — Golden Globes organizers made a last-minute switch to a completely vegan menu for Sunday’s gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Although the menu changed, the fashion didn’t. It was still front and center and reflected the changing styles and attitudes of men’s and women’s formalwear. There was plenty of sparkle and shine (albeit subdued compared to last year), black-and-white looks and plenty of color.

Here are our fashion hits and misses as we step onto the first major red carpet of the roaring ‘20s. This time, we also created a new category: On the fence, which acknowledges looks that we don’t consider a miss or a hit. Just keep in mind, this is just about the outfits, not about the talented actors on the red carpet or stage.

Hits
Hit: Ana de Armas in a navy sequined strapless ballgown by Ralph & Russo.
Hit: Ana de Armas in a navy sequined strapless ballgown by Ralph & Russo.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Salma Hayek Pinault in a long Gucci skirt and teal top.
Hit: Salma Hayek Pinault in a long Gucci skirt and teal top.
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hit: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a Ralph & Russo suit paired with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Hit: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a Ralph & Russo suit paired with Christian Louboutin shoes.
(NBC/Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Hit: Jason Momoa in a green velvet Tom Ford suit and black Valentino trousers.
Hit couple: Lisa Bonet in a botanical-inspired gown by Fendi Couture and Jason Momoa in a green velvet Tom Ford suit and black Valentino trousers.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a Gucci midi-dress.
Hit: Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a Gucci midi-dress.
(Getty Images)

Hit: Kate McKinnon in a black pantsuit by Prabal Gurung.
Hit: Kate McKinnon in a black pantsuit by Prabal Gurung.
(2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

A hit and a miss
Hit: Chris Evans in a burgundy velvet tuxedo by Isaia. Miss: Scarlett Johansson in a scarlet Vera Wang gown.
(2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

Misses
Miss: Jodie Comer in an emerald gown by Mary Katrantzou.
Miss: Jodie Comer in an emerald gown by Mary Katrantzou.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Miss: Cate Blanchett in a buttery-yellow Mary Katrantzou gown.
Miss: Cate Blanchett in a buttery-yellow Mary Katrantzou gown.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Miss: Jennifer Lopez in very bow-forward Valentino gown.
Miss: Jennifer Lopez in very bow-forward Valentino gown.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

On the fence
On the fence: Lucy Boynton in a silver Louis Vuitton gown.
On the fence: Lucy Boynton in a silver Louis Vuitton gown.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

On the fence: Awkwafina in a black and white tuxedo-style look with a ruffled collar by Dior Haute Couture.
On the fence: Awkwafina in a black and white tuxedo-style look with a ruffled collar by Dior Haute Couture.
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On the fence: Taylor Swift in a voluminous Etro gown with a floral print.
On the fence: Taylor Swift in a voluminous Etro gown with a floral print.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

More hits and misses
