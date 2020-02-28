Get your soil ready: It’s time for the 2020 spring plant sales

Well that was quick! Our warm, dry winter is pushing an early spring in Southern California, and plant sales are bursting out all over.

If you decide to plant in early March, be sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast and be prepared to protect your tender seedlings if the nighttime temperature threatens to dip below 40. Cover the plants with a light row cover material or cut out the bottoms of empty milk jugs or cartons and use those to protect your plants; just remember to take them off in the morning so they don’t get overheated during the day.

One other note: unlike the last two years, we had relatively little winter rain so our gardens don’t have a reservoir of stored water. Thus, when you’re ready to plant, first fill your holes with water once or twice and then add your plants. Experts say that extra boost of deep water should encourage the roots to grow deeper into the soil, where they’ll be healthier and happier once the heat of summer arrives.

More questions? Most of these sales have gardening experts to help you. If we missed one of your favorite sales, email the details to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com and it may be included in an upcoming Saturday section.

March 14-15

Two Dog Nursery Spring Sale & Food Drive

This is the 16th year Two Dog Nursery has incorporated a food drive into its spring plant sale, offering customers who bring a food or monetary donation a 10% discount off their entire purchase. The nursery donates an additional 5% of its sale profits at the end of the weekend, with a goal of 500 pounds in food donations and $500 in monetary donations. The sale includes fruit trees and berry bushes, culinary herbs, edible flowers, 43 varieties of heirloom tomatoes, 31 varieties of sweet, hot and super hot peppers, six varieties of eggplants and cucumbers, eight varieties of summer squash and 11 varieties of beans. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at 914 S. Cloverdale Ave. in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles. twodognursery.com

17th Clivia Show & Sale

More than 200 plants and floral displays plus demonstrations on clivia care, repotting and flower arranging by the Southern California Chapter of the North American Clivia Society, in the Brody Botanical Center at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Rd. in San Marino, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Free with general admission to the gardens ($29 adults, $24 seniors and students, $13 children 4-11. Members and children under 4 enter free.) huntington.org

March 19-21

Orange County Cactus and Succulent Society Spring Sale and Show

Featuring cactus and succulent vendors with many rare or unusual varieties. Pots also on sale. Admission and parking are free. 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday March 21. Anaheim United Methodist Church, 1000 S. State College Blvd., Anaheim. Occss.org

March 21

Poppy Day at Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

The nursery offers a 20% discount on all 4-inch California poppy plants and other spring native annuals from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. theodorepayne.org



Of course it wouldn’t be spring without finding at least one tomato plant for your home garden. (Martha Benedict )

March 21-22

Veggiepalooza!

Fullerton Arboretum’s annual “Monster Tomato and Pepper Sale” features more than 100 varieties of tomatoes, 70 types of peppers and dozens of other herbs and veggies, as well as non-GMO seeds for beans, corn, cucumber, gourds, melons, peas, pumpkins and squash (view the full list of offerings online.) Seedlings are propagated and organically grown at the arboretum. Admission and parking are free, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at 1900 Associated Road in Fullerton. Special admission for Friends of the Arboretum members and Cal State Fullerton Titan card holders only at 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Fullertonarboretum.org

Ocean View Farms 16th Tomato-bration

Ocean View Farms, a nonprofit community garden in West Los Angeles, is once again selling organic tomato seedlings and other vegetables and herbs from Windrose Farm , an organic farm in Paso Robles. Workshop and Q&A with Windrose Farm owner Barbara Spencer each day at 10 a.m. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days or until sold out at South Centinela and Rose avenues in Mar Vista. oceanviewfarms.net

March 27-28

Incredible Edibles at Los Angeles County Arboretum

Organic heirloom Tomato and vegetable seedlings, herbs and succulents at the arboretum’s Garden and Gift Shop. Free with $4-$9 admission to the arboretum; members enter free. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Arboretum.org

March 27-April 5

Orchids.com and Norman’s Orchid’s Spring Open House, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11039 S. Monte Vista Ave. in Montclair. Various orchid lectures every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. orchids.com

March 28

Grow Native Nursery Spring Plant Sale at Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Gardens offers a wide selection of California native plants, including butterfly magnets, wildflowers and trees, most of which are drought-tolerant once established. The gardens are open all day for free, so take a tour of the 86-acre grounds, get inspired and do your shopping. 9 am. to 4:30 p.m. at 1500 N. College Ave. in Claremont. rsabg.org

April 4-5

Fullerton Arboretum’s Green Scene Plant & Garden Expo

The arboretum’s premier spring event features 80 vendors offering a variety of plants and plant-related goods, sustainability products/services and garden decor. Food, music and garden tours also available. Admission free for members and children under 16, $10 for nonmembers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days (last admission at 3:30 p.m., members get early entry at 9 a.m. Saturday). Parking is free at 1900 Associated Road at Cal State Fullerton. fullertonarboretum.org

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society Show & Sale

This annual event offers a potting table for children, displays and advice by expert growers and thousands of rare and sculptural cactus and succulents for sale at South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Free with $15 admission to the garden ($11 seniors and students, $5 children 5 to 12. Free admission for garden members and children under 5). southcoastcss.org

April 18

Bromeliad Spring Sale by the South Bay Bromeliad Associates features plants from members’ private collections as well as from commercial vendors, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Live Arts Plantscapes nursery, 1329 W. 130th St., in Gardena. Free admission and parking. bsi.org/webpages/sbba/

April 18-19

South Coast Botanic Garden Plant Sale & Spring Festival

The event combines the spring sale of a wide variety of plants propagated at the botanic garden with tours of the gardens dotted with demonstrations and art by artists The Artists’ Studio of Palos Verdes. Craft beer, wine and food will also be available for purchase as well as live music in the afternoons. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Free with $15 admission to the garden ($11 seniors and students, $5 children 5 to 12. Free admission for garden members and children under 5). southcoastcss.org

April 24-26

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens Annual Spring Plant Sale

Expect a huge variety of plants, including shrubs, ground-covers and ornamental trees, water-wise succulents and southwestern native plants, herb and vegetable seedlings, fruit trees, collectible cactus and “roses galore,” including the “Huntington’s 100th” in limited quantities (Be warned: The Huntington’s fragrant centennial rose, also known as “Life of the Party,” sold out within the first hour of last year’s sale). The sale is open to members only on Friday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The general public can attend from 1 to 5 p.m on April 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, at the The Huntington’s Brody Botanical Center, 1151 Oxford Rd. in San Marino. Free with general admission to the gardens ($29 adults, $24 seniors and students, $13 children 4-11. Members and children under 4 enter free.) huntington.org