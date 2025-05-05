Advertisement
It’s not a total bust for wildflowers. Find a hidden field of poppies right in L.A. County

colorful native flowers grows wild at Elizabeth Lake Rd. and Munz Ranch Road.
Wildflowers have been few and far between this season due to the dry winter. But some have discovered a poppy field in the tiny community of Elizabeth Lake.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
By Raul RoaPhoto Editor 
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

For me, springtime means taking road trips to document the wildflower fields through Southern California. But this season has not been a good one.

Due to the lack of rain in the crucial winter months, the areas that are sometimes covered in poppies, lupines and other blooms — the Arvin Cross area in Arvin, Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore and the Antelope Valley, to name a few — are more barren this year. I thought I’d have to give up my quest.

Although no significant fields of California poppies grew this year in Southern California, a large field of the colorful native flowers grows wild at Elizabeth Lake and Munz Ranch roads, in the community of Elizabeth Lake, Calif., on Sunday. The location is about two hours north of Los Angeles.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

But then I heard murmurs about a large poppy field in the tiny community of Elizabeth Lake, south of Lancaster. I decided to grab my camera and make the two-hour drive from my home to see what was out there.

It turns out the south-facing hillsides are blanketed in golden and orange poppies. Being surrounded in the glow felt nearly electric. There were just a handful of people taking photos and hiking up a steep trail to the top of the hill.

The fields are located at Elizabeth Lake and Munz Ranch roads. You’ll be able to park on the side of the road next to the poppies.

A few notes if you decide to see the splendor at Elizabeth Lake: Go in the next two to three weeks if you can. Make sure to respect the speed limits and the neighbors. Use the crosswalk and be careful when crossing the road. There is a main trail on the hillside that splits off into two. Stay on those trails and do not trample the flowers (or take any home). Enjoy the scenery and leave no trace.

It turns out this season isn’t a complete bust when it comes to wildflowers. Happy spring.

If you decide to see the bloom at Elizabeth Lake, make sure to leave no trace.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Raul Roa

Raul Roa is a photo editor for L.A. Times en Español and the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. He has been with The Times since 2009. Previously, he was the photo editor for Times Community News, working with the Daily Pilot and TimesOC. A lifelong resident of Southern California, Roa is an avid nature and travel photographer and enjoys the challenging world of astrophotography. His passion is to document and tell the unique stories in our communities.

