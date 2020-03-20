Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Celebrate the acts of kindness you’ve seen by sharing them with us

help others clip art.jpg
By Catharine HammTravel Editor 
March 20, 2020
7:44 AM
Share

Good-hearted Californians always rise to the occasion in troubled times, and so they have in the age of coronavirus. Across such online platforms as NextDoor, we see people offering to help shut-in neighbors. On other social media, encouraging words and bits of humor are shared. On that all-important grocery store run, one stranger cedes the last rolls of toilet paper to another.

We’d like to hear more about the acts of kindness, small and large, that you’ve witnessed or performed. They are the network of hope that may come to define this era as one of kinship and kindness.

Fill out the form below (first and last name, please) and tell us about those life-affirming moments. Share your photos too. You can also email your response to travel@latimes.com or leave a comment at the bottom of this story.

LifestyleTravel
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Catharine Hamm
Follow Us
Los Angeles Times Travel editor Catharine Hamm was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and has lived in Virginia, Honolulu, Manila, Kansas City, Mo., San Bernardino and Salinas. The Travel section has won nine Lowell Thomas awards during her tenure.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement