Garden Calendar: What you can still do during this coronavirus crisis

Through March 27

Irvine Ranch Conservancy Wildflower Social Media Takeover, where the conservancy posts photos of three different California native wildflowers each day that are in bloom on the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks. You can learn about the wildflowers by visiting the ranch’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

March 28-29

Theodore Payne Foundation Online Native Plant Garden Tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This is an virtual, interactive Zoom version of the foundation’s popular annual garden tours to more than 30 native-plant gardens and landscapes, with a chance to talk with owners and designers. Includes an online “Socially Distant Afterparty” from 5-6 p.m. on March 28, with live music from Sage Against the Machine!, a rock band featuring Evan Meyer, the foundation’s executive director, and Nicole Calhoun, owner of Artemesia Nursery and one of the garden designers. Free, but donations requested to help offset losses from the cancellation of the on-site tours, the foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. nativeplantgardentour.org

Through March 29

“Incredible Journey: Bugs” is a daily exhibit at the South Coast Botanic Garden, which remains open to members and online ticket-buyers only, who must reserve their visit times online. (You will be expected to maintain social distancing!) Admission is $15 adults, $11 seniors/students, $5 children ages 5-12. Members and children under 5 enter free, with online reservations. Annual memberships start at $45 per adult or $65 for two adults, plus free admission for children and grandchildren under 18. The exhibit is designed to educate visitors about the butterflies, spiders, ants and bees in SoCal gardens and to encourage exploration of new areas in the 87-acre garden at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. southcoastbotanicgarden.org