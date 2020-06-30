9 ways fashion can dismantle its racism, elitism right now, according to the LGBTQ community

Designer Jonny Cota at home in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

What does real equality mean to you when you consider the Black Lives Matter movement and the rights of the LGBTQ community?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real equality looks like equal access, equal treatment and equal opportunities for all people across race, gender, sexuality and socio-economic status without discrimination. In Los Angeles, this means that equal access to community and health services to all people is paramount and that equal treatment under the law — without prejudice and racial bias — is absolutely essential.

Equality means that in order for all lives to matter, Black lives must matter first and Black livelihood is no less valuable in the eyes of the police, educators and employers than that of their white counterparts. Equality means that as a gay person, a trans person, a Black person or as any marginalized person, the social contract you have with your surroundings, community and authority is identical to the agreements shared by the dominant population in the same surroundings.

What improvements do you want to see in the fashion industry?

As a queer designer, I want to see LGBTQ models and imagery celebrated more than they are fetishized. I want to see gay pride-inspired products being released year around rather than only during Pride Month. I believe that a fundamental aspect of “queer power” is body positivity and appreciating all bodies, and I would like to see that more organically blended into the fashion imagery we see in our magazines and on billboards. I want to see the diversity in fashion become normalized rather than strategic branding.

Looks from Jonny Cota’s collection, which is available on Amazon.com. (Johnny Cota Studio)

How have the Black Lives Matter protests inspired your work?

Advertisement

Seeing the images and hearing the chants of the protests from social media, news sources and every direction I turn has been one of the most exciting and galvanizing moments in my adult life. It would be impossible for me to not integrate this inspiration into my work. Next season will be inspired by revolution.

Empowerment and equality are quintessential inspirations in my fashion-design work and mandatory practices in running my business. As a small company, every contribution from my team is a significant part in growing the brand. And throughout my 12 years in downtown Los Angeles, my success has been absolutely made possible by the diverse Black, brown, Asian, gay and trans voices of my team working together. I strive to shoot every campaign with a strong mix of diverse casting, lead my brand imagery with bold, powerful voices and even integrate political calls-to-action on my clothing including pieces that say “Radical Feminist” and “Rise des …up.” I am a streetwear designer in the sometimes-harsh streets of downtown L.A. And down here, the palpable energy of fighting for equality, representation and advancement is a way of life.

What are you working on?

I am working on launching my new concept store, Jonny Cota, at Row DTLA this summer. This will be a physical space, celebrating the launch of my namesake label, after winning Amazon’s design competition “Making the Cut.”

I am building a contact-free, socially distant retail experience that transforms a store into a showcase and replaces clothing racks with shoppable art installations. The world is a different place after the hardships felt during 2020, and this project is an opportunity to build something in a radically new image.

