Just selfies of adults and their plants. That’s it, that’s the story

One of the best things we get to do as journalists is ask you, our readers, to send us things. We ask for serious things — like what questions you have about the vaccine. We ask for heartwarming things — like whether you’ve fallen in love during the pandemic. With all of our reader callouts, we get a lot of quality submissions. But never have we been so delighted as when we asked you to send us selfies of you with your plants and tell why you love them.

Scroll through this beautiful sea of faces and plants and try not to smile. Almost impossible.

On our @latimesplants Instagram account we’ve created a community for plant lovers. All of these photos came from our followers. If this is the mood you want for 2021, follow along with us on IG. We have fun.