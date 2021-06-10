Meet a Venus flytrap in real life: 7 things plant lovers can do right now in L.A.

Another sign of the pandemic thaw: Garden shows are back! And June features two such IRL events — for fans of fabulous fuchsia flowers and those who prefer meat-eating plants.

Send your real-time garden events to me, jeanette.marantos@latimes.com, and we may include them in our next calendar.

Meanwhile, social distancing might still be wise at the Carnivorous Plant Show...

June 10

Behind-the-scenes tour at Theodore Payne Foundation’s native plant nursery, 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. with horticulturist Katie Tilford. The tour includes visits to the plant propagation and seed conservation facilities and information about the historic foundation’s work in growing California native plants and restoring habitat. Visitors should wear closed-toe shoes and long pants, and prepare for walking 90 minutes on uneven, wet and steep surfaces. Water bottles and sun protection are encouraged. Advance registration is required. Tickets are $10 or free to members. theodorepayne.org

Advertisement

June 12

Plant sale fundraiser for Bembridge House and Gardens, 935 Park Circle in Long Beach, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sale includes a variety of succulents, cactus, agave, hanging plants and potted plants, as well as succulent bowls and arrangements, hand-crafted fairy gardens and fairy houses, garden art and other hand-crafted items. All the proceeds support the Bembridge House.

June 13

Sunday in a native plant garden. Tour the Altadena native plant garden of artists Andreas Hessing and Karen Bonfigli as part of the Theodore Payne Foundation’s extended native plant garden tour from 9 to 11 a.m. This mature landscape includes a winding path past a 100-year-old coast live oak, an espaliered flannel bush and a dudleya-studded cliff. The tour includes a visit with the homeowners and designers. Online registration is $25 ($20 for members.) theodorepayne.org

June 19-20

Carnivorous Plant Show & Sale hosted by the Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar, features talks about carnivorous plants and how to care for them, as well as vendors selling planting materials and the hungry little plants themselves from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission is free with $5 ticket to the gardens. Members and children 3 and younger enter free. thesherman.org

June 25 & 26

Monarch Butterfly Garden class on June 25 at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. Learn about the life cycle of the monarch and pot up monarch-friendly plants to take home from 10 a.m. to noon. A similar class for children who bring an adult is scheduled for June 26 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Space is limited and advance registration required, $50 or $40 for members. thesherman.org

June 26

The Theodore Payne Foundation presents a native bee workshop taught by artist-photographer Krystle Hickman in the foundation’s demonstration gardens,10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sturdy walking shoes are recommended for walking on steep, uneven surfaces, as are water bottles and sun protection. Tickets available online for $35 ($25 for members). theodorepayne.org

June 26-27

Fuchsia Show & Sale hosted by the Orange County Fuchsia Society, features hanging fuchsias as well as upright shrubs. The society’s fuchsia experts will be available to answer questions and present a talk about fuchsia care throughout the year from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. Admission is free with $5 ticket to the gardens. Members and children 3 and younger enter free. thesherman.org