Usher in the year of the tiger with these L.A.-area Lunar New Year finds

A collage of tiger-themed merchandise celebrating the Lunar New Year
(Chunkypaper.com; neimanmarcus.com; gucci.com; aliceandolivia.com; jonathanadler.com; USC Pacific Asia Museum Shop; aviatornation.com, bunkadoonline.com)
By Ingrid Schmidt
Kicking off with the new moon on Feb. 1 and culminating in the Lantern Festival on Feb. 15, this Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Water Tiger. Despite some festivities being canceled due to the coronavirus surge, spirited events brave Omicron, supplemented by an array of themed goods to welcome the new year.

Through Feb. 13, Disney California Adventure Park visitors can experience Asian cuisine and crafts, as well as Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession. On Feb. 5 and 6, the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens hosts a festival with martial arts presentations, lion dancers, live music, calligraphy and floral arts (advance online tickets required, adult admission is $29, free for members). South Coast Plaza’s lineup, through Feb. 20, includes themed offers, menus, music, an interactive botanical display and Liuli Crystal Art tiger sculptures as a gift with purchases over $2,500. Concierges at Americana at Brand and the Grove will hand out red envelope discounts and complimentary totes.

ARCADIA, CA - JANUARY 16: The Lunar New Year tea menu from the Melange restaurant inside Le Meridien Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Arcadia, CA. Featured in this photo, clockwise from bottom left: Cold Green Tea Noodles with Dashi Soup, Crab Cucumber Roll, Braised Pork Belly and Lotus Root, Uni Sashimi with Caviar, Crepe with Coffee Cream Cheese, Black Sesame Red Date Walnut Cookies, Mochi Cake, Red Date Mochi, Peanut Sesame Candy, Sugared Tomato and Black Sesame Candy. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Food

Five food specials and festivals to celebrate Lunar New Year

With high teas, poon choi and beyond, here’s how to make this Lunar New Year roar.

Hu Ying, a professor of East Asian studies at UC Irvine’s School of Humanities, explains that the backbone of the holiday is the ancient Chinese lunisolar calendar. “The folk tradition of 12 zodiac animals and the cosmic scheme of five elements (metal, wood, water, fire and earth) are mapped onto the traditional Chinese calendar, so the water tiger comes up every 60 years,” Ying explained. “Lunar New Year is celebrated in much of East Asia, including China, Vietnam and Korea, but not in Japan since the adaptation of the Gregorian calendar in 1873.”

So what are the qualities of the water tiger?

“Think of water in contrast to what it is not — immobile, stable or fiery,” Ying said. ”[The] water tiger is action-oriented. In a new-agey way, you could say it goes with the flow, with the force of least resistance. A hard, stuffed tiger is one of the most popular, traditional children’s toys in China. The tiger is outgoing, lively and happy. Not fierce.”

Celebrations include a banquet on Lunar New Year’s Eve (which this year falls on the evening of Jan. 31), firecrackers sparking into New Year’s Day, and visits to family and friends through Feb. 3, said Ying, when lucky red envelopes containing monetary gifts are customarily given to children.

Chunky Paper in Chinatown specializes in modern riffs on red envelopes and goods from Asian American and Pacific Islander makers. “In modern times, it’s quite common for red envelopes to be given by friends and co-workers, children to teachers, as casually as the greeting card,” said co-owner Jeff Lien, adding that gift cards or stickers often replace money.

Channel the water tiger’s strength with these 16 items.

Chunky Paper red envelopes

A red, tiger-shaped envelope
(chunkypaper.com)

Chunky Paper’s red, linen Tiger Cub envelope, $8 at Chunky Paper in Chinatown.

Tiger teacups by Kim Ngyuen

Three black teacups and a saucer, all with a tiger motif
(sesamela.com)

Limited-edition ceramic tiger tea cups, $42 each, and tiger sauce dishes, $14 each, by artist Kim Nguyen of Black Slip Babes. Available at Sesame L.A. in Chinatown.

‘The Year of the Tiger: Tales of the Chinese Zodiac’

A book cover depicting a cartoon person cavorting with a cartoon tiger.
(thehuntingtonstore.org)

A 36-page hardcover book written by Oliver Chin and illustrated by Justin Roth, “The Year of the Tiger: Tales of the Chinese Zodiac,” $15.95, is available at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens store in San Marino.

Kenzo kids’ swim trunks

A pair of blue swim trunks with an allover tiger print
(neimanmarcus.com)

Kenzo boys Pop Tiger drawstring swim trunks, sizes 2 to 12, $92 to $98, available at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.

Gucci wallet

A rectangular wallet with a tiger design on the front.
(gucci.com)

Leather Gucci Tiger Horsebit 1955 wallet with detachable chain handle, $1,150, available in-store only at Gucci boutiques in Beverly Hills and Costa Mesa.

Hella slingshot

A slingshot shaped like a tiger with outstretched paws and 12 felt balls
(shopmercimilo.com)

Hella hand-carved wood tiger slingshot with 12 felt balls, $18, at Shop Merci Milo in Highland Park.

Chunky Paper hoodie

A black hooded sweatshirt with a tiger design.
(chunkypaper.com)

A black, cropped heavyweight cotton Water Tiger hoodie, $100 to $105, at Chunky Paper in Chinatown.

Smoko ambient light

A tiger-shaped nightlight
(giantrobot.com)

Smoko’s Jojo Tiger Ambient Light, $20, available at the Giant Robot store on Sawtelle Boulevard.

Joomi Lim earrings

Crystal-covered, tiger-shaped earrings.
(pleasedonotentershop.com)

Joomi Lim tiger earrings with Swarovski crystals, $158, at Please Do Not Enter stores in downtown L.A. and at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

Alice + Olivia cardigan

A red cardigan with allover tiger embellishments
(aliceandolivia.com)

Alice + Olivia tiger-embellished Bradford cardigan, $550, at Alice + Olivia boutiques in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Newport Beach.

Jonathan Adler pillow

A red needlepoint pillow with a tiger design
(jonathanadler.com)

Jonathan Adler needlepoint Safari pillow, $158, at the Jonathan Adler store in Beverly Grove.

Miya socks

A pair of tiger-print socks
(USC Pacific Asia Museum Shop)

Miya tiger-print tabi (split-toe) socks, $13.75, in adult sizes available in-store only at the USC Pacific Asia Museum’s Shop@PAM store in Pasadena.

Aviator Nation sweatpants

Sweatpants with a tiger-and-leaf design
(aviatornation.com)

Velvet Jungle Tiger sweatpants, $170 (also in black, with matching sweatshirts for men and woman), at Aviator Nation in Venice.

Clare Crespo napkins

Blue and white table napkins bearing a tiger design
(heatherlevine.com)

Clare Crespo cotton Tiger Tongue napkins, set of four for $82, at heatherlevine.com with curbside pickup available at Heather Levine Ceramics in Los Angeles.

Yakushigama ornament

A yellow, tiger-shaped bell ornament
(bunkadoonline.com)

Yakushigama Year of the Tiger bell ornament, $6.95, available in yellow or white at Bunkadoo in downtown L.A.

Louis Vuitton puzzle

A box full of puzzle pieces with a tiger design on top
(us.louisvuitton.com)

Louis Vuitton 529-piece, tiger-print jigsaw puzzle in a monogram-embossed box with a Plexiglass drawer, $895, at Louis Vuitton boutiques.

