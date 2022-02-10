L.A. Affairs: 14 perfect stories for Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the year — like it or not — when we celebrate love: Valentine’s Day. So we’ve curated 14 of our favorite stories about love, all in one place. They’ve been culled from the archives of L.A. Affairs, the reader-generated column dedicated to the ups and downs of the search for love.

Even if you feel that Valentine’s Day is a made-up holiday intended to sell candy and flowers and trip up clueless partners, you’re sure to find a story here that will make you fall in love with the idea of love — or at least put a smile on your face.

And if you are one of those clueless partners — hey, we’ve all been there — still looking for the perfect gift, how about giving a copy of our first ever L.A. Affairs book: ‘L.A. Affairs: 65 True Stories of Nightmare Dates, Love at First Sight, Heartbreak & Happily Ever Afters in Southern California.”

And if you have a true story to tell about the search for love in and around Los Angeles, we want to hear your story. You can find submission guidelines here. And you can find past L.A. Affairs columns here.