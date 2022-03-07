What was Agatha Christie’s favorite plant? We take a guess.

When I’m reading a book, I often wonder about the inner life of its author. What books did they read when they were kids? Is their work inspired by anyone? Did they have any houseplants?

This comic imagines answers to the latter question. For example, if Agatha Christie had a favorite houseplant, it may be the Monstera. The “Swiss cheese” plant may have split leaves, but they can grow large enough to hide a dead body. Meanwhile, feline fan Haruki Murakami may enjoy growing catnip, while Joan Didion perhaps favored wallflowers. Read on for even more just-for-fun plant theorizing.

“Agatha Christie, Monstera: a plant so large you can conceal a body in it!” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Franz Kafka, oak leaf: satisfies the most sudden and unnatural cravings...” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Haruki Murakami, catnip: a handy plant for attracting lost cats in the vicinity.” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Leo Tolstoy: any dying plant: happy plants are all alike, every unhappy plant is unhappy in its own way.” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Joan Didion, wallflower: the one in the corner listening to your conversations — and taking notes.” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Toni Morrison, dandelion: finds it even more beautiful because everyone thinks its a weed.” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Windmill palms: Appreciates their beauty, but privately suspects they’re giants.” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Edgar Allan Poe, the Venus flytrap: undeniably, he’s working out some issues!” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“William Shakespeare, Belladonna: a.k.a deadly nightshade, he respects is flair for drama.” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

“Thomas Pynchon: It was impossible to find out Thomas Pynchon’s favorite plant.” (Kelsey Davenport / For The Times )

Kelsey Davenport is a designer and illustrator living in Los Angeles. Follow @latimesplants on Instagram.

