What was Agatha Christie’s favorite plant? We take a guess.

When I’m reading a book, I often wonder about the inner life of its author. What books did they read when they were kids? Is their work inspired by anyone? Did they have any houseplants?
This comic imagines answers to the latter question. For example, if Agatha Christie had a favorite houseplant, it may be the Monstera. The “Swiss cheese” plant may have split leaves, but they can grow large enough to hide a dead body. Meanwhile, feline fan Haruki Murakami may enjoy growing catnip, while Joan Didion perhaps favored wallflowers. Read on for even more just-for-fun plant theorizing.