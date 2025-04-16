The 26 best pilates studios in L.A. to stretch, strength-train and feel the burn
While interned during World War I, a German-born physical trainer named Joseph Pilates developed a precise method for rehabilitation. It began as a series of mat exercises and evolved into an exercise that made use of equipment he fashioned from bed springs and whatever materials he could find to help bedridden patients regain strength.
Pilates brought this complete system, originally called “Contrology,” to New York in the 1920s, where it gained popularity among dancers and performers. A hundred years and several wellness-industry booms later, he would hardly recognize the luxury studios his eponymous system now inhabits. Or the many equipment offshoots — Megaformers! Miniformers! Wunda Chairs! — his method has inspired.
The equipment itself — sliding carriages and strange chairs surrounded by coiled springs and straps — can sometimes resemble medieval torture devices. Yet behind this machinery and the not-insignificant price one pays to use them, lies militaristic precision: a workout that strengthens the body through controlled resistance while an instructor hovers nearby, adjusting straps, correcting postures and changing resistance levels so that every movement delivers maximum benefit.
Which is why, when tasked with choosing the best Pilates studios in L.A., what we found was a remarkable consistency. Though each of the sleek core-strength sanctuaries on our list infuses its own style into the original curriculum, they all managed to strengthen, increase flexibility and engage our reporters without the boredom of repetitive exercise — just as Joe Pilates promised.
To ensure we were highlighting the best of the best, we looked for a few other factors when choosing our favorites. First, given that navigating a reformer is far more complicated than, say, rolling out a yoga mat, we prioritized studios that kept their class sizes small and thus, their instruction personalized. Every reformer session we attended featured instructors who hovered nearby, adjusting straps, correcting posture and offering encouraging declarations about “majestic breathing” even as our abs screamed in protest.
Second, we aimed for accessibility when it came to class variety, location and price. You’ll find that every studio on our roundup regularly offers beginner classes, and many others that cater to a variety of people with different skill levels and needs. It also highlights studios across L.A. County, from Eagle Rock to Beverly Hills, San Fernando to San Pedro. (Not to mention plenty of offerings from what is clearly the Pilates-toned belly of the beast: Santa Monica.) While the $30 to 60 per-class price at these businesses is not necessarily cheap, it remains low compared with many private and semi-private studios in the city. We also made sure to prioritize studios that provide remote live or on-demand video courses, both for convenience and those who might be immuno-compromised.
Third, you will only find unique small businesses who serve their local communities in our selection — no national chains. It was not uncommon that the person who founded the studio we attended was also the one telling us to tip our pelvises forward on the Cadillac. The individuality of these businesses — and the L.A. neighborhoods they reside in — is reflected in their creative interiors, From Pilates Punx’s countercultural edge to Kore Pilates’ soothing paper lanterns. And no matter the appealing design, each space met our standards for clean and updated facilities.
For this guide, we tested every studio featured, carefully curating a mix of experiences: reformer classes for precision training, mat sessions for foundational work, heated rooms for added intensity and jumping routines for cardio benefits. We sought options suitable for older bodies and challenging experiences fit for British rock stars too.
For Angelenos seeking a strengthened core, these 26 standout studios offer variations on Pilates’ promise: transformation through controlled resistance, breath and the occasional whimper of exertion echoing through a room of kindred spirits. If terms like “the Hundred,” “Mermaid” and “Teaser” mean nothing to you yet, don’t worry — these studios will have you swapping out springs like an engineer and fluently speaking Pilat-ese in no time.
— Jackie Snow
Pilates Punx
I took the 50-minute “Contemporary Pilates Beginner/Intermediate” class, which incorporated both the reformer and Wunda Chair — a compact piece of equipment featuring a seat with spring-loaded pedals that create resistance as you press and release with feet or hands — with clear instruction on proper technique. The workout remained consistently challenging — my core was thoroughly engaged throughout.
The studio also offers another Pilates rarity: Jump Board class, in which a springboard is connected to the bottom of the reformer for low-impact jumping that combines cardio and strength training, otherwise described to me as a “vertical trampoline.” Though it’s less frequently offered than your more traditional reformer class, I was told that it has a small but dedicated fanbase.
With so few spots in each class, it’s a good idea to book early. However, I was told hopping on the waitlist can often snag you a spot.
Street parking along Sunset Boulevard and throughout the nearby Silver Lake neighborhood was surprisingly plentiful for the 7 p.m. class.
Single class: $35
New student offer: Three classes for $70
Monthly membership: $299, or $250 with auto-renew for unlimited classes.
Pilates Boutique
The airy, minimalist space features poured concrete floors, individual mirrors at each station and accessories including straps, balls and small weights. Open for just over a year, the studio attracts Pilates practitioners looking for equipment variety beyond standard reformer classes.
During my class, we rotated between the three machines, creating a diverse full-body workout that prevented repetition and kept me locked in. The instructor provided consistent adjustments and specific feedback — including a comment about the class’ “majestic” breathing technique during a challenging sequence.
Voltan participates in sessions regularly, including, by happenstance, the class I took. She said she tries to hire instructors who have different teaching styles so there are distinct approaches across different class times.
Free parking is available for up to two hours Monday through Saturday on Rangely Avenue (opposite the studio) or parallel streets. Park on the non-permit side to avoid tickets.
Single class: $59
New student offer: $39 for a class
Monthly membership: $299 for eight classes
Embody Pilates
I attended the 45-minute Embody Sculpt: Mat Pilates class taught by Brandenberg herself. It was just us, the floor and some hand weights and bands. The session proved that fancy equipment isn’t necessary for an effective Pilates workout — by the end of the class, most attendees had made at least one whimpering noise and/or a plaintive plea for mercy. Even so, Brandenberg’s instruction left little room for legitimate complaints, as she consistently offered modifications for every challenging position.
The class stood out for its gender diversity, with one brave man joining the otherwise all-female group. His occasional grimaces matched our own, a testament to the equal-opportunity-suffering Brandenberg’s class delivers.
Parking, unfortunately, presents the typical WeHo dilemma: Pay $7 for the convenient lot directly across from the studio, or engage in a frequently futile hunt for cheaper options on nearby West 3rd. The neighborhood parking was restricted to only permit holders on my Saturday visit, but a weekday-goer might get lucky. At the very least, you have the choice of swinging by Joan’s on Third for a leisurely coffee after class (the eponymous Joan also goes to Embody Pilates ).
Single class: $30 for mat Pilates, $65 for semi-private reformer
New student offer: $25 for mat, $45 for reformer
Unlimited monthly membership: $240 for mat, $230 for 4 visits to any class
dr pilates
The studio opened in L.A. in 2014 and in San Diego in 2023. Both locations feature 10 reformers, keeping class sizes small enough for instructors to gently correct students’ form and ensure everyone has a safe practice, Schkliar said.
The “dr” in the company’s name stands not for “doctor,” but for the initials of the group’s founder, Doug Riccio, who suffered an injury and found healing in Pilates. As such, dr Pilates offers classes from beginner to expert, allowing customers to choose whether they’re there for rehabilitation or a high-intensity cardio workout.
“Pilates was initially created to support rehabilitation,” Schkliar told me. “Joseph Pilates spoke about mind, body and soul and bringing all those things together in the form of fitness. You can be up until you’re in your 90s practicing Pilates because it’s low impact,” she said, adding that dr Pilates does, in fact, have clients in their 90s.
With that in mind, I chose an “all levels” class by an instructor, per the dr Pilates staff page, who teaches beginners. I lovingly refer to myself as a “chunky dunk” and have loads of gym anxiety. When the doors opened, I was first in line outside the studio and snagged the machine in the back corner. I slipped on my grip socks, required by the studio, and took a deep breath. Could Pilates really be for all bodies?
My instructor, Aaron, was a gentle soul who quietly corrected my positions, including when he instructed us to do the “frog” pose, and I could not discern what to do with my legs. At one point, I closed my eyes as we pulled on the bands and slid along the reformer together. I felt like I was flying (with burning arms, but flying, nonetheless). After the class, he told me I did a great job. I left feeling like Pilates really was for this body.
It’s also worth mentioning that dr Pilates is welcoming of its local community, offering discounts for active-duty military, veterans, first-responders, teachers, students and Larchmont Village businesses. And also the nearby Hollywood set: employees of Netflix and Paramount.
dr Pilates has a “very strict tardiness policy,” per its studio signage, enforced for student safety. As a chronically late person, I planned ahead. The studio is in busy, trendy Larchmont. Thankfully, I easily found street parking about a block away.
Single class: $35
New student offer: $80 for three classes
Monthly membership: $320 or $275 with six-month commitment
Karen Lord Pilates Movement
It makes sense that Karen Lord started her Pilates business in New York’s neighborhood of TriBeCa. Both the Santa Monica and Venice locations are industrial chic, with vaulted ceilings and poured concrete floors. At the TK location, I clocked two of the biggest crystals I’ve ever seen, both of which were useful to look at because there was no clock to check during the 50-minute class. Overall, the environment makes it easy to focus. And the instruction, informed by Lord’s year’s of training and experience, is approachable and easy to follow. If your‘e lucky, you might catch a glimpse of Lord’s adorable Yorkie Poo Wolfie touring the floor during a session.
In Santa Monica, there’s free two-hour parking on 7th Street, metered parking on Broadway and Santa Monica Boulevard. In Venice, free parking is available on Washington and interior streets.
Single class: $43
New student offer: $25
Monthly membership: $325 for unlimited classes
Bodyline Pilates
The studio’s extensive schedule also includes traditional reformer classes for all levels, specialized Jump Board sessions, “Mindful Pilates,” which mixes in yoga moves and breathwork, and even “Sound + Stretch Pilates,” which incorporates sound healing and meditation. Established over 30 years ago in Beverly Hills, Bodyline trains a diverse clientele including athletes, celebrities and clients over 70 with various conditions, according to the studio.
For those looking to keep up their practice outside the studio, Bodyline Pilates also offers on-demand video classes, and has a YouTube channel with accessible content available to anyone, even without a membership.
Parking is easy — if you book directly through the studio they validate for the spaces underneath the building. But take note that if you book through ClassPass, you’re on your own. Luckily, there’s plenty of metered street parking nearby.
Single class: $45 with credit card, $40 with cash or check
New student offer: $300 for 10 classes
Monthly membership: None
Pilates Essentials
The studio offers a structured, evidence-based Pilates program, with a clear list of movements for each level — beginner, intermediate and advanced — so you know exactly what to expect. Every class starts with stretching to assess students’ physical states that day.
Wilson brings serious credentials to the studio. A third-generation classically trained instructor in the Ron Fletcher and Diane Diefenderfer lineage, he’s been teaching Pilates for over 18 years and has advanced degrees in exercise physiology, biomechanics and gerontology. Beyond that, he’s a world-class track and field athlete, competing for Trinidad and Tobago in the 100-meter dash at the World Masters Olympics and winning multiple medals at senior state championships.
Free parking is available in the shopping center strip mall, making it easy to get in and out for class. The sushi spot nearby also didn’t look too shabby.
Single class: $35
New student offer: none
Monthly membership: $288 for 12 classes a month
Kore Pilates
New clients can take advantage of a free 30-minute demo class, in which instructors guide them through equipment setup and essential reformer exercises — a thoughtful introduction for Pilates newcomers. The regular class lineup here includes specialized options like All Levels Reformer+Tower, Reformer+Tower Abs & Glutes Sculpt, Beginner Reformer+Tower, Advanced Reformer+Tower and Reformer+Tower Abs & Lower Body, allowing clients to target specific areas while maintaining whole-body engagement.
Logistically, Kore excels with free, hassle-free parking in the City Center on 6th mall’s garage (enter through the blue gate on South Mariposa Avenue). The location offers post-workout convenience too: Reward yourself with a visit to nearby H Mart or Curry House Coco Ichibanya just steps from the studio.
Single class: $45
New student offer: Free 30-minute demo class
Monthly membership: $349 for one class a day
Wild Hare Pilates
The vibe at the San Fernando location is living room-meets-boutique gym, with cozy couches and lamps flanking eight reformers. The studio offers a mix of classical and contemporary Pilates, with three classes: Tone & Sculpt, its most popular; Stretch & Tone; and Jump Board — the latter a faster, HIIT-style cardio class. It also offers “assisted stretching” sessions that include infrared heat therapy.
If you’ve never done Pilates, try Wild Hare’s free intro class. It’s a soup-to-nuts tutorial on the reformer, the exercises and the lingo used during class, so newbies don’t feel left behind.
During my Tone & Sculpt class, instructor Jayden Allen was extra-attentive and knew everyone’s name, which reinforced the community feeling.
“We’re just a welcoming family studio with a neighborhood-y vibe,” Guiley said. “You’re not just another body here on a reformer.” Street parking and free public lots are nearby.
Single class: $39
New student offer: First class, free. 3 private sessions, $294 (instead of $300)
Monthly membership: $320 for unlimited classes
Love for Pilates
As for the studio itself, the atmosphere is fun and cheeky. When I signed up for my first class, I received an email that began: “We want to warn you that you are going to experience an amazing workout that will make you feel incredible and look fantastic.” This was followed by a list of what to bring: grip socks, water, a towel and “ability to hold a plank for 10 minutes (absolutely not required nor recommended).” As someone with apprehension around my ability to do Pilates at all, the joke set me at ease. I was further encouraged by the hand-painted step and repeat wall by the bathroom that says, “I do have love for Pilates. I do have love for Pilates,” over and over again, as if attempting to manifest the painfully acquired skill through some repetitive chant. I have love for any place that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
The workout however, is totally serious. I signed up for Reformer Level 1, which focuses on form and more basic moves. The students in my class were all women, ranging widely in age and body type. The workout was challenging, but there were little breaks in between exercises when we could catch our breath. More challenging options include Reformer Core Burn, Reformer Booty Blast and Reformer Power Hour. I have to add that I loved the pink glowing lights hanging from the ceiling in the Santa Monica studio. It’s nice to have something fun to look at when you’re spending a lot of time on your back.
I easily found metered parking a block away from the Santa Monica studio, and there are 200 parking spots directly behind the studio in a city parking lot that charges $1.25 an hour.
Single class: $29
New student offer: $20 for a single reformer class, $95 for 5 classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $189 with a six month commitment
West Adams Pilates
West Adams Pilates feels less like a fitness studio and more like a lighthearted, Pilates-focused healing center — inside a stylish boutique hotel, featuring gray shag carpet, hanging plants and fun pink lighting. The studio offers contemporary Pilates at three locations in West Adams and Mid-City; you’ll also find yoga and TRX classes on the schedule, along with soundbaths and “healing workshops” like Candlelit Yin Yoga + Soundbath or Conscious-Connected Breathwork. Many classes blend modalities, such as TRX + Pilates fusion and Barre/Reformer Combo.
I took Yasmina Johnston’s Level 1 Reformer class at the Jefferson Studio, and it was challenging, nurturing and fun at once, with strength-building planks, hip-opening stretches and plenty of laughter. (The only downside: There’s only street parking.) I plan to return for the studio’s regular Paws and Pilates Workshop, during which participants work out, then play with kittens or puppies for adoption. Proceeds go to spcaLA.
“With our political climate, I’m feeling the tension and anxiety from our community,” Depina told me. “So I’m trying to offer as many healing modalities as I can.”
Single class: $33
New student offer: $77 for 3 group classes
Monthly membership: $375 for unlimited classes
Mighty Pilates
The studio has locations dotted all over California, including Westwood and Santa Monica. I visited the latter, which is surrounded by vegetation and felt a little bit like working out in a tree house. It also offers free post-class cold lemon/eucalyptus/lavender towels and Nespresso, a sophisticated touch. The L.A. team also makes a special effort to connect with local residents, occasionally holding free community mat classes on Roosevelt Lawn or Broxton Plaza for a limited number of participants.
Those looking to continue their practice at home can try the studio’s live online workout classes, including mat Pilates, strength training and cardio. The virtual classes are small (under 20 participants) to allow for personalized instruction and a sense of community. Classes stream via Zoom and can be accessed from any smart device.
Parking for the Santa Monica classes is convenient, with a lot located on the roof of the shopping strip where the studio is located. In Westwood, there is a public parking lot around the corner on Broxton where you can park free for two hours, and a lot immediately behind the studio that’s about $4 an hour. A new studio opening in the spring at 1626 Ocean Park Blvd. in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica means there are even more spots to take a class.
Single class: $42
New student offer: Five classes for $99
Monthly membership: $295 for 10 classes
Pilates Eagle Rock
Owner Jennifer Savage Matthews is a former competitive gymnast, dancer and tae kwon do black belt, as well as a cyclist and hiker. So she’s familiar with injuries from athletics. She prides herself on helping clients identify their body’s strengths and weaknesses — and then correcting any imbalances through her curriculum. Toward that end, the studio offers in-person reformer and mat classes, with online options for the latter, as well as private and semi-private sessions. You can also take private sessions in Gyrotonics, a movement practice similar to Pilates that focuses on spinal rotation and joint mobility.
“I love having a studio that other Pilates teachers and studio owners can come to for a challenge,” Matthews told me. “And get a different perspective on the work.”
Be sure to note, there’s street parking only.
Single class: Reformer $40, mat $22
New student offer: $75 private class (instead of $90)
Monthly membership: None
Mind & Motion
“We attract people who feel vulnerable in their bodies,” said Meghan Pickrell, who opened Mind & Motion in 2011 and has a master’s of science in kinesiology. “Our clientele are people who have a sense of wanting to invest in themselves.”
In the two times I took classes at the studio, I saw a wide range of ages, body types and abilities. Classes include Classical Pilates 1 and 2, which focus on Joseph Pilates’ original repertoire, as well as Contemporary Pilates, which gives teachers more room to experiment. Pickrill encourages her students to seek other types of exercise in addition to their Pilates practice.
“We don’t have an unlimited package because I don’t really want people coming every day,” she said. “What I want is consistency. Two times a week is good.”
Street parking is pretty easy to find, but many students live close enough to walk to class. For those (like me) who live across town, Mind & Motion also has a virtual studio that offers pre-taped classes for $25 a month.
Single class: $48
New student offer: Two reformer classes, $60; one private, one reformer class, $85.
Monthly membership: None
Hot Pilates
The upper body and abs class packed in constant movement, and by the end of the 50 minutes, I was drenched in sweat. Any hotter, and I might not have made it. My biceps and abs were sore the next day, a testament to the effectiveness of the workout.
The low, moody lighting and energetic music made the class feel a little like a nightclub. A couple of perks: Each mat comes with a towel so there’s no need to bring your own. And the parking lot? Easily the biggest I’ve ever seen in L.A., making your arrival completely stress-free.
For those who want to keep up with their practice outside the studio, Hot Pilates also offers on-demand video classes, ranging from “Strength and Mobility 2.0” to “Prenatal to Pilates Foundations.”
Single class: $40 for mat, $55 for reformer
New student offer: $25 for your first class
Monthly membership: $400 for unlimited classes
The Pilates Cave
The class itself was tough, pushing us through moves on the reformer I’d never seen before — like lying on my belly, pulling myself to the end of the machine, grabbing onto the post and using it for bicep curls. It was challenging in the best way.
Pilates Cave also offers an infrared sauna experience at its reformer studio location; the full-spectrum sauna combines near, mid and far-infrared waves with red light therapy for benefits that the studio says include detoxification, muscle recovery and improved circulation. A session costs $30 for those looking to sweat it out even more.
Parking options are a mix of free residential spots and metered street parking.
Single class: $45
New student offer: $35
Monthly membership: $325 for unlimited classes; includes four sauna visits
Pilatesmith
While I experienced its mat offering, Pilatesmith’s reformer program is equally robust. The studio differentiates itself through a spectrum of reformer formats ranging from “burn” to “breathless” — including “control” (focusing on time-under-tension), “heat (adding infrared warmth), tempo (emphasizing pace and choreography) and cardio (incorporating strength-focused circuits), a variety that the studio says allows clients to build a well-rounded fitness routine.
At the Culver City location, you’ll find both reformer and mat options, with the mat program featuring three distinct formats: heated (using infrared warmth), athletic (balancing pace and cardio), and TRX + Mat (utilizing suspension training). The studio also offers specialized classes like Focus (ending with meditation) and prenatal/postnatal sessions.
The studio itself has some memorable design choices: wallpaper featuring illustrated faces to distract you during endless core exercises, and a shrine-like bathroom wallpapered with Joseph Pilates photos.
Parking is convenient. Culver City has a paid lot behind the studio ($4 for the first hour), metered parking on Washington Boulevard, and free neighborhood parking if you check the signs. In Santa Monica, metered parking is available on Main Street, Bicknell Avenue and Bay Street, with free neighborhood options nearby. Additional parking includes the 2000 Main Street Garage (“Retail” spots) and the 2030 Ocean Avenue Beach parking lots at the end of Bicknell Avenue.
Single class: $39
New student offer: $25
Monthly membership: $290 for unlimited classes
Pilates Plus Silver Lake
After class Hennigan, who knew the names of most of the people who showed up, said she often gets new students and tries to make them feel welcome and comfortable. ”I always tell people you can’t know if it’s your thing the first time you try it,” she said. “You have to come with openness.”
The studio itself, located across the street from the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s, is bare bones and almost industrial, with 14 reformers, a wall of mirrors and little else. Still, it offers classes all day from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and you’re in and out in 45 minutes. It even has a small parking lot where I have always found parking. If you’re looking for an efficient, no-frills Pilates workout, this is it.
Single class: $37
New student offer: None
Monthly membership: $299 for unlimited classes
Sheppard Method Pilates
The space itself is tight, but that lends to the community feel. As the class before mine was clearing out, students lingered for a few minutes afterward, casually chatting about an upcoming trip to Ibiza one of them had planned. I didn’t mind listening as I adjusted my springs and did some warm-up stretches. Before class, another student touched my knee and said my pants were “cute,” which added to the warm, personal vibe.
The studio is led by Risa Sheppard, who has been teaching Pilates since 1975 and trained in the Ron Fletcher School of Body Contrology. Her approach, known as the Sheppard Method, blends classical Pilates with a personal touch, customizing the practice for each student while emphasizing movement, mindfulness and grace — hence the gentler clip.
During class, one of the students brought out a piece of equipment that looked like a pommel horse to help one student deal with an injury, reinforcing the individualized nature of the instruction. Sheppard Method Pilates offers both Reformer Level I, which is aimed at beginners who are still getting the hang of things, and Reformer Level II classes, which are for all levels. The studio also offers workshops that focus on how Pilates can help with everything from scoliosis to living in an aging body.
Getting in and out was just as chill as the class I took. Sheppard Method Pilates is in a strip mall with free parking, including underground if the above spots are full.
Single class: $20, call to schedule
New student offer: Three classes for $70
Monthly membership: None
Good Point Pilates
The studio’s creative class menu extends well beyond traditional Pilates, with options like Calabasas Ass (a booty-focused workout), PCH (Pilates Core Hour for ab work), Trampoline Pilates (using the jump board for cardio) and Closeout (a restorative session using foam rollers and stretching for recovery). Each class maintains the Pilates fundamentals while targeting specific fitness goals or body areas.
I took the Surf Strength class, a 50-minute reformer session designed to improve balance, core strength, stability and stamina. The idea is that firing up the right muscles helps with everything from daily activities to catching waves.
I was next to a British rocker (not Harry Styles, don’t stake the studio out) who had clearly taken this class before, and in the spirit of competition I tried to keep up. This may have been a mistake. I planned my own surf session the next day, which did not go as well as I had hoped. I’m placing full blame on my overambitious attempt to match the musician’s skill level.
Parking is easy in the shopping plaza, and if you need a post-class refuel, Lily’s — the Mexican spot downstairs — has landed on multiple “best burrito” lists. Or if you are in the mood to round out the wellness experience, the organic lifestyle brand SunLife is slinging smoothies on the first floor too.
Single class: $45
New student offer: 30-minute intro session free with purchase of a 10-pack or membership
Monthly membership: $399 for unlimited reformer studio classes, $249 for unlimited infrared studio, or $399 with contract for access to both
L.A. Springs
L.A. Springs owners Elle Erdman and Kevin Tong opened the small, airy studio in 2022 to offer Pilates classes focused on breathwork, mindful movement and alignment rather than high-intensity workouts. That mindset — and Erdman’s own Pilates practice while pregnant — solidified the couple’s desire to offer a prenatal and postnatal class three times a week. “One thing that helped me achieve the birth I wanted was Pilates breathwork,” said Erdman, who has a 4-year-old and is nine months pregnant.
Don’t expect twists or prone poses in this class, but rather intentional arm, leg and low-impact core work. Gentle, breath-focused Pilates before and after labor can be helpful, said Dr. Mya Zapata, an obstetrician-gynecologist at UCLA, who advises pregnant and postpartum practitioners to hydrate more than usual and take breaks. She also suggests that would-be students who’ve just delivered wait six weeks before working out.
Other 45-minute classes at the studio include: 101, for beginners; Everyday, open to all levels; and Advanced, the most challenging. Parking can be dicey on this busy stretch of Sunset Boulevard. Plan ahead as late arrivals may have their booking canceled.
After class, consider joining laptop warriors at Andante Coffee Roasters or sniffing around P.F. Candle Co. The studio sits between an angel and a devil — a smoothie spot and Pitfire Pizza. After all those thigh-burning clamshells, which will you choose?
Single class: $36
New student offer: $50 for two classes
Monthly membership: None
Pilates Sculpt
My fellow students ran the gamut from a super-fit 25-year-old to an older guy who had trouble moving his hips, but when class was over, they both felt they’d had a great workout. For those who think “slow” means “ineffective,” fear not: I was still sore the day after class and found myself holding my stomach in, my tailbone down and my upper back upright for the next week.
The studio, which owner Alana Sussan opened in 2022, primarily offers faster moving, more intense classes, which I intend to try. But no matter how proficient I become, I will always return to Strong at Every Age.
“Many studios can be intimidating to people like me,” a regal woman nearing 70 told me. “This is where I feel comfortable.”
There was plenty of metered street parking around the studio, but the meters don’t take credit cards so I spent several minutes figuring out how to pay for parking, which involved downloading the Pasadena parking app. You’ve been warned!
Single class: $35
New student offer: $25 Pilates Essentials class, 10 pack for $270, three privates for $225
Monthly membership: $300 for unlimited classes
Whole Body Method
Owner Daria Di Benedetto said the studio, which trains clients in small groups and private classes, specializes in classical Pilates. That “makes us a rarity given that the Pilates name is being used to describe many non-original exercises and methods,” she said.
The two-story studio, which has a warm, bohemian vibe, offers five different classes to choose from: Pilates Foundations for beginners; Pilates Progression, which builds on foundational skills; Advanced Pilates; Pilates Fusion, which incorporates the reformer; Wunda pedal chair with springs, weights and other equipment; Pilates Cardio, which features a jump board; and Pilates Restore, a gentle class for all levels. The studio also offers virtual mat classes on Zoom and a video library subscription service.
I took several classes here before the pandemic on ClassPass and enjoyed them. After a gap of several years, I recently returned for a Pilates Progression class. There were only two of us there that morning, so we had an intimate session with instructor Mimi Umidon, who was warm and welcoming. She started us side-by-side on cadillac reformers and made hands-on adjustments — stretching us during some movements — which felt amazing. We then moved to the floor reformers, where we worked our lower body with the Magic Circle and ended by doing leg circles and frog movements with our legs in straps. Throughout the class, which passed quickly, Umidon was nurturing, encouraging and mindful of our bodies, and I left feeling like I had taken a private training session.
There is plenty of metered street parking on Pico Boulevard.
New client specials: $95 for three group classes, $275 for three private sessions, $190 per person for three duo sessions, $365 for 3 private sessions and 3 group classes
Single class: $45 for reformer, $22 for virtual
Monthly membership: None
Sweat Pilates
Sweat Pilates isn’t classic Pilates; it’s high-intensity Pilates with a fresh attitude. Founded by owner Moe in 2008 in Culver City and expanding to Mar Vista in 2019, it’s a Black female-owned studio created to foster an inclusive, diverse fitness community. The energy in the space reflects that mission: welcoming, dynamic and built for people to move, sweat and leave feeling good.
Parking is free on Carter (east side of the street) and Stanford avenues, with additional free parking available on Berkeley Drive and in the neighborhood behind the studio.
Single class: $38
New student offer: $25 for all studios
Unlimited monthly membership: $260 at either the Santa Monica or Mar Vista locations. $320 for both. $269 for Marina del Rey only.
Fit Culture Pilates
Fusing contemporary Pilates with other fitness elements, reformer classes are designed to challenge students at every level, starting with LIT (low-intensity training) and working all the way up to “Slow Burn,” the studio’s most challenging offering, which aims to keep muscles activated for extended periods of time. Classes incorporate all sorts of props, including resistance bands, jump boards and fitness circles.
I took a LIT class at the San Pedro studio and was sweating before we finished the warm-up. Yet the 50 minutes went by quickly — our instructor Katrina created a playlist that put me into a semi-trance as I lay on my back and rhythmically moved my legs, suspended in straps, into various positions: Ferris wheel! Peter Pan! Smiley face! After class, students gathered outside, commiserating over their sore muscles and discussing when they’ll be back.
Owner Ashley Rios, who opened Fit Culture Pilates in 2019, says she wants the studio to feel like a community hub — “a place where you know everyone’s name, where you come not just for a class but for a sense of belonging.” She started an FCP book club and sometimes hosts Girls’ Night Out events for studio members and friends. Next up? Fit Culture will introduce a new offering: hot mat Pilates, starting at the Redondo Beach location in May.
Single class: $35
New student offer: $59 for three classes
Monthly membership: $258 for unlimited classes
Los Feliz Pilates
Two years ago, I took a private duet class at the studio with a friend. I found the inclusive atmosphere and instructors so welcoming that I decided to visit on my own in a group class setting.
“I think what sets our studio apart is the intimacy,” said owner Natalie Frost. “Our smaller class size allows for more individual attention and fosters a sense of community. I also strive to create a body-positive and nonjudgmental atmosphere, welcoming clients of all ages and abilities.”
Abby Eiland’s 7 a.m. Wednesday Pilates for Longevity class, which I’ve attended several times, is an example of the diversity North describes. From college-age athletes to septuagenarians, and even the occasional celebrity, everyone is welcome regardless of their fitness level. The class, while low-impact, is a rigorous full-body workout that incorporates everything from common Pilates moves — such as footwork on the reformer and Pilates 100s crunches, which really work the abs — to more challenging planks. Eiland, a warm and approachable teacher, is always ready to assist newcomers with the equipment. The class flows seamlessly and quickly as students move from the reformer to the box, utilizing bands, balls, the magic circle and the wall bar. Each session is a little bit different, which keeps you engaged.
Frost is just as attentive as Eiland and clearly has a relationship with her returning students. That the studio offers reformer and tower machines — and incorporates them both into a single class — is also a bonus, as it gives students much more flexibility in what they can do (rowing, for instance, that you will feel the next day) .
There is limited parking behind the studio so it’s a good idea to give yourself a little extra time to find metered street parking in case all the spots are taken.
After class, you can unwind with a cup of coffee at Maru or Alcove, or treat yourself to some ice cream at Jeni’s, all within a leisurely stroll from the studio on bustling Hillhurst Avenue. If you’re like me, you may even want to run errands at the nearby grocery stores before heading home, making your post-workout routine a stress-free experience because you’re relaxed from Pilates.
Single class: $40
New student offer: $20 for the first class.
Monthly membership: None
