The 26 best pilates studios in L.A. to stretch, strength-train and feel the burn

While interned during World War I, a German-born physical trainer named Joseph Pilates developed a precise method for rehabilitation. It began as a series of mat exercises and evolved into an exercise that made use of equipment he fashioned from bed springs and whatever materials he could find to help bedridden patients regain strength.

Pilates brought this complete system, originally called “Contrology,” to New York in the 1920s, where it gained popularity among dancers and performers. A hundred years and several wellness-industry booms later, he would hardly recognize the luxury studios his eponymous system now inhabits. Or the many equipment offshoots — Megaformers! Miniformers! Wunda Chairs! — his method has inspired.

The equipment itself — sliding carriages and strange chairs surrounded by coiled springs and straps — can sometimes resemble medieval torture devices. Yet behind this machinery and the not-insignificant price one pays to use them, lies militaristic precision: a workout that strengthens the body through controlled resistance while an instructor hovers nearby, adjusting straps, correcting postures and changing resistance levels so that every movement delivers maximum benefit.

Which is why, when tasked with choosing the best Pilates studios in L.A., what we found was a remarkable consistency. Though each of the sleek core-strength sanctuaries on our list infuses its own style into the original curriculum, they all managed to strengthen, increase flexibility and engage our reporters without the boredom of repetitive exercise — just as Joe Pilates promised.

To ensure we were highlighting the best of the best, we looked for a few other factors when choosing our favorites. First, given that navigating a reformer is far more complicated than, say, rolling out a yoga mat, we prioritized studios that kept their class sizes small and thus, their instruction personalized. Every reformer session we attended featured instructors who hovered nearby, adjusting straps, correcting posture and offering encouraging declarations about “majestic breathing” even as our abs screamed in protest.

Second, we aimed for accessibility when it came to class variety, location and price. You’ll find that every studio on our roundup regularly offers beginner classes, and many others that cater to a variety of people with different skill levels and needs. It also highlights studios across L.A. County, from Eagle Rock to Beverly Hills, San Fernando to San Pedro. (Not to mention plenty of offerings from what is clearly the Pilates-toned belly of the beast: Santa Monica.) While the $30 to 60 per-class price at these businesses is not necessarily cheap, it remains low compared with many private and semi-private studios in the city. We also made sure to prioritize studios that provide remote live or on-demand video courses, both for convenience and those who might be immuno-compromised.

Third, you will only find unique small businesses who serve their local communities in our selection — no national chains. It was not uncommon that the person who founded the studio we attended was also the one telling us to tip our pelvises forward on the Cadillac. The individuality of these businesses — and the L.A. neighborhoods they reside in — is reflected in their creative interiors, From Pilates Punx’s countercultural edge to Kore Pilates’ soothing paper lanterns. And no matter the appealing design, each space met our standards for clean and updated facilities.

For this guide, we tested every studio featured, carefully curating a mix of experiences: reformer classes for precision training, mat sessions for foundational work, heated rooms for added intensity and jumping routines for cardio benefits. We sought options suitable for older bodies and challenging experiences fit for British rock stars too.

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

For Angelenos seeking a strengthened core, these 26 standout studios offer variations on Pilates’ promise: transformation through controlled resistance, breath and the occasional whimper of exertion echoing through a room of kindred spirits. If terms like “the Hundred,” “Mermaid” and “Teaser” mean nothing to you yet, don’t worry — these studios will have you swapping out springs like an engineer and fluently speaking Pilat-ese in no time.

— Jackie Snow