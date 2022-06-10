14 very L.A. things to do on Father’s Day that don’t involve golf or fish

I’m proud to say that I never once gave my dad a necktie for Father’s Day (or any other occasion for that matter). Nor did I ever gift him anything golf- or fishing-related (unless a bowl of seafood chowder during a visit to Boston counts). It’s not that he didn’t deserve to be honored each third Sunday of June (he totally did — he was a great dad). It’s just that he wasn’t the necktie-wearing, golf-playing or fishing type of father.

He was, however, a risk-taking, try-anything kind of guy (especially when it came to food), and one of my fondest memories is of the time my sister and I got him to eat sushi for the first time. (That may not sound particularly adventurous until you realize it was in Vermont in the mid-1980s.) As a result, my gifts to him, Father’s Day or otherwise, always tended to be either experiential (a Penn & Teller magic show in Las Vegas) or edible (a suite of flavored popcorns from a Chicago airport kiosk, bottles of hot sauce so spicy they required a safety waiver).

In that spirit, and with Father’s Day on the horizon (it’s June 19 this year), features writers and editors for The Times scoured the Southland to compile a list of some seriously fun, out of-the-ordinary places to go and things to do (and eat) with dad.

And if you, like me, find yourself referring to your father in the past tense these days, why not embark on one of the suggested adventures in his honor? I’m pretty sure my dad would be amused by a visit to a cannabis consumption lounge, and he actually might relish the opportunity to learn pickleball.