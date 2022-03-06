Letters to the Editor: Pickleball is a godsend for older players. L.A. needs to fund new courts

To the editor: People who benefit most from the city of Los Angeles’ parks live close to them. According to The Trust for Public Land, in 2017 their property values rose $2.29 billion, dwarfing the $151 million in measurable health benefits generated by use of park amenities. (“Pickleball noise is fueling neighborhood drama from coast to coast,” March 3)

Pickleball can revolutionize the health output of Los Angeles recreational centers. Regular players (average age 59) play three times weekly and easily exceed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline of 150 minutes per week of vigorous physical activity.

Your article focused on Goleta, whose 30,000 residents have more pickleball courts than L.A.'s 4 million residents, because the sport is forbidden on L.A. tennis courts.

A simple solution to the noise problem and the absence of significant health benefits is a new .005% tax on real estate transactions above $4 million to fund new pickleball courts in carefully selected locations of every L.A. neighborhood.

Advertisement

Nicky Hart, Venice

..

To the editor: The headlines on the March 3 front page say a lot about American’s problems compared to the rest of the world: “Russia captures strategic port,” “Racist double standard in war coverage,” and “Polish city now a refugee hub.”

And also: “Pickleball’s racket problem”

David Brant, Ventura

..

To the editor: And the winner is ... pickleball?

We are presented with evidence and documents that an ex-president conspired with others to overthrow our democracy, and an article reporting that is on Page A-7. The same day, a piece on noise from pickleball makes the front page.

This is a continuation of downplaying the threat that exists in our own country.

Shelly Cohen, Studio City

