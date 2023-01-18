Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with 17 fun Lunar New Year finds

Share
For Hong Kong-born Clare Ngai, founder of the BonbonWhims jewelry line, Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year, was a larger-than-life celebration growing up.
“It’s the equivalent of Thanksgiving and Christmas all wrapped in one but a monthlong celebration of family, food and love,” Ngai said of the multiweek occasion, which starts on Jan. 22 this year.
“Unfortunately due to COVID, I haven’t been home in more than three years to make dumplings with my mom and grandmother, among other festivities. There are days I’m incredibly homesick, especially during this time of year, so being able to still celebrate my culture and heritage, and share the significance of Chinese New Year through my brand to our community, is such a personal joy for me,” she said. Ngai suggested giving the “mega lucky” recycled acetate hair clip and heart-shaped ring from BonbonWhims as a gift to be worn throughout the year.
Similarly, Los Angeles industrial designer Christina Lau cherishes the Lunar New Year because it emphasizes family and the optimism inherent in a fresh start.
Lau, who has created a line of handcrafted red envelopes for her Clau line of leather goods, says she enjoys preparing traditional meals like a sweet glutinous rice ball soup and visiting with family.
Jan. 22 ushers in the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac and the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese zodiac. What does the astrology predict?
“There are many traditions and festivities we will do within the 16 days, one of which is going to my parents and older siblings on the first day and wishing them a [Happy New Year], wishing them good health,” she said.
“In return, I receive a red envelope for good wishes and luck for the year.”
But there are more than red envelopes to help celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. In fact, Lunar New Year has become a worldwide marketing campaign spanning clothing to candles. Here, we offer a sample of Lunar New Year-inspired items, some of which go all in on the rabbit theme.
Clau k(not) hong bao
Los Angeles designer Christine Lau’s handmade leather hong bao can be used for red envelopes during Lunar New Year or as a card case for good luck all year long.
$68 at Clau
Lladro rabbit sculpture
A porcelain rabbit, which represents wealth and prosperity for 2023 according to the Chinese horoscope.
$230 at Lladro
Simple Retro rabbit hoodie
Simple Retro’s Year of the Rabbit capsule collection symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity.
$45 at Simple Retro
Karl Lagerfeld Year of the Rabbit keychain
A keychain featuring a playful Choupette — designer Lagerfeld’s pet cat — with rabbit ears commemorates the Chinese New Year.
$85 at Karl Lagerfeld
Valerie Confections New Year assorted chocolates
Los Angeles bakery Valerie Confections offers a 15-piece Lunar New Year assortment featuring bittersweet truffles and liquid caramels.
$45 at Valerie Confections
Kate Spade Year of the Rabbit studs
Tiny rabbits made of gold-plated metal and cubic zirconia jewels celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in style.
$48 at Kate Spade
Poketo Dome wallet
Made of vegan leather, this deceptively small wallet with six card slots and a full-sized bill holder comes in a Poketo gift box.
$38 at Poketo
Lunar New Year friendship box
Pearl River Mart’s newest gift box includes treats, red envelopes, a lucky charm and more to bring good fortune for 2023.
$50 at Pearl River Mart
Estee Lauder limited-edition Lunar New Year lipstick
This red matte lipstick comes in an adorable limited-edition rabbit case.
$36 at Estee Lauder
BonbonWhims Mega Lucky clip and ring bundle
Clare Ngai’s lightweight recycled acetate hair clip and heart-shaped ring are meant to be worn long after the new year is over. All hair clips come in a pink velvet pouch for easy gift-giving.
$62 at BonbonWhims
Coach Lunar New Year card case
A small zip-around polished pebble leather card case decorated with a rabbit celebrates Lunar New Year.
$95 at Coach
Chunky red envelopes
Chunky’s handmade Lunar New Year 2023 Collection celebrating the Year of the Rabbit and Cat (for Vietnamese culture) consists of seven envelopes.
$8 at Chunky
Sur La Table dinnerware
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with rabbit and floral themed earthenware, napkins and chopsticks.
$11.95 to $34.95 at Sur La Table
North Face Lunar New Year hoodie
The North Face Lunar New Year cotton pullover hoodie features Year of the Rabbit logos on both front and back. Available in black and red.
$65 at North Face
Moschino Chinese New Year T-shirt
Bugs Bunny lightens the mood in this organic jersey T-shirt celebrating Chinese New Year.
$385 at Moschino
Glasshouse Fragrances limited-edition Year of the Rabbit candle
The orchid and blood orange soy candle from Glasshouse Fragrances includes hints of rose, gardenia and florals.
$55 at Glasshouse Fragrances
Disney Thumper long-sleeve Year of the Rabbit T-shirt
Inspired by “Bambi,” Disney offers a Thumper T-shirt as part of its Lunar New Year Collection.
$44.99 at Shop Disney