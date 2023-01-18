Advertisement
Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with 17 fun Lunar New Year finds

A collection of Year of the Rabbit themed clothing and gift items to celebrate Lunar New Year
(Illustration by Anne Latini / Los Angeles Times; photos from Christine Lau, Lladro, Karl Lagerfeld, Pearl River Mart, Valerie, Coach, Estee Lauder, Simple Retro, Sur La Table, Moschino, Poketo, Chunky, North Face, Kate Spade, Glasshouse Fragrances, Disney)
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
For Hong Kong-born Clare Ngai, founder of the BonbonWhims jewelry line, Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year, was a larger-than-life celebration growing up.

“It’s the equivalent of Thanksgiving and Christmas all wrapped in one but a monthlong celebration of family, food and love,” Ngai said of the multiweek occasion, which starts on Jan. 22 this year.

“Unfortunately due to COVID, I haven’t been home in more than three years to make dumplings with my mom and grandmother, among other festivities. There are days I’m incredibly homesick, especially during this time of year, so being able to still celebrate my culture and heritage, and share the significance of Chinese New Year through my brand to our community, is such a personal joy for me,” she said. Ngai suggested giving the “mega lucky” recycled acetate hair clip and heart-shaped ring from BonbonWhims as a gift to be worn throughout the year.

Similarly, Los Angeles industrial designer Christina Lau cherishes the Lunar New Year because it emphasizes family and the optimism inherent in a fresh start.

Lau, who has created a line of handcrafted red envelopes for her Clau line of leather goods, says she enjoys preparing traditional meals like a sweet glutinous rice ball soup and visiting with family.

“There are many traditions and festivities we will do within the 16 days, one of which is going to my parents and older siblings on the first day and wishing them a [Happy New Year], wishing them good health,” she said.

“In return, I receive a red envelope for good wishes and luck for the year.”

But there are more than red envelopes to help celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. In fact, Lunar New Year has become a worldwide marketing campaign spanning clothing to candles. Here, we offer a sample of Lunar New Year-inspired items, some of which go all in on the rabbit theme.

2

Clau k(not) hong bao

A red leather bag sitting on yellow chrysanthemums
(Christine Lau)

Los Angeles designer Christine Lau’s handmade leather hong bao can be used for red envelopes during Lunar New Year or as a card case for good luck all year long.

$68 at Clau

3

Lladro rabbit sculpture

A red ceramic abstracted rabbit sculpture
(Lladro)

A porcelain rabbit, which represents wealth and prosperity for 2023 according to the Chinese horoscope.

$230 at Lladro

4

Simple Retro rabbit hoodie

Pink sweatshirt with a leaping rabbit between the words Happy and You
(Simple Retro)

Simple Retro’s Year of the Rabbit capsule collection symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity.

$45 at Simple Retro

5

Karl Lagerfeld Year of the Rabbit keychain

Rabbit shaped keychain
(Karl Lagerfeld)

A keychain featuring a playful Choupette — designer Lagerfeld’s pet cat — with rabbit ears commemorates the Chinese New Year.

$85 at Karl Lagerfeld

6

Valerie Confections New Year assorted chocolates

An open box of chocolates, featuring red truffles with Chinese characters, with the lid nearby
(Valerie)

Los Angeles bakery Valerie Confections offers a 15-piece Lunar New Year assortment featuring bittersweet truffles and liquid caramels.

$45 at Valerie Confections

7

Kate Spade Year of the Rabbit studs

Rabbit-shaped gold stud earrings
(Kate Spade)

Tiny rabbits made of gold-plated metal and cubic zirconia jewels celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in style.

$48 at Kate Spade

8

Poketo Dome wallet

An open red wallet, with money peeking out
(Poketo )

Made of vegan leather, this deceptively small wallet with six card slots and a full-sized bill holder comes in a Poketo gift box.

$38 at Poketo

9

Lunar New Year friendship box

Assorted Lunar New Year snacks, red envelopes, lucky charm and a pocket Chinese almanac.
(Pearl River Mart )

Pearl River Mart’s newest gift box includes treats, red envelopes, a lucky charm and more to bring good fortune for 2023.

$50 at Pearl River Mart

10

Estee Lauder limited-edition Lunar New Year lipstick

Estee Lauder red lipstick comes in a tube with a rabbit on it
(Estee Lauder)

This red matte lipstick comes in an adorable limited-edition rabbit case.

$36 at Estee Lauder

11

BonbonWhims Mega Lucky clip and ring bundle

Pink hair clip and two heart-shaped rings
(BonbonWhims)

Clare Ngai’s lightweight recycled acetate hair clip and heart-shaped ring are meant to be worn long after the new year is over. All hair clips come in a pink velvet pouch for easy gift-giving.

$62 at BonbonWhims

12

Coach Lunar New Year card case

A zip-around leather card case decorated with the image of a rabbit and the word Coach
(Coach)

A small zip-around polished pebble leather card case decorated with a rabbit celebrates Lunar New Year.

$95 at Coach

13

Chunky red envelopes

Year of the Rabbit and Cat red envelopes
(Chunky)

Chunky’s handmade Lunar New Year 2023 Collection celebrating the Year of the Rabbit and Cat (for Vietnamese culture) consists of seven envelopes.

$8 at Chunky

14

Sur La Table dinnerware

Plates and bowls in red, with rabbit motif
(Sur la Table)

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with rabbit and floral themed earthenware, napkins and chopsticks.

$11.95 to $34.95 at Sur La Table

15

North Face Lunar New Year hoodie

A man wearing a red hoodie
(North Face )

The North Face Lunar New Year cotton pullover hoodie features Year of the Rabbit logos on both front and back. Available in black and red.

$65 at North Face

16

Moschino Chinese New Year T-shirt

Red T-shirt with Bugs Bunny wearing a top hat and reclining on the word Moschino
(Moschino)

Bugs Bunny lightens the mood in this organic jersey T-shirt celebrating Chinese New Year.

$385 at Moschino

17

Glasshouse Fragrances limited-edition Year of the Rabbit candle

Glasshouse Fragrances limited-edition Year of the Rabbit candle next to its colorful box.
(Glasshouse Fragrances)

The orchid and blood orange soy candle from Glasshouse Fragrances includes hints of rose, gardenia and florals.

$55 at Glasshouse Fragrances

18

Disney Thumper long-sleeve Year of the Rabbit T-shirt

A woman wears a long-sleeve T-shirt with Thumper the rabbit and flowers on it.
(Disney)

Inspired by “Bambi,” Disney offers a Thumper T-shirt as part of its Lunar New Year Collection.

$44.99 at Shop Disney

LifestyleFashion
Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

