Black History Month 2023: Southern California events, history and news

Southern California is home to some momentous Black history: Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier, grew up here and attended UCLA. Biddy Mason, a freed slave, became an entrepreneur and philanthropist here. L.A.'s Central Avenue was home to a thriving and innovative jazz scene (don’t miss Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Column One about that). So here, for Black History Month 2023, is a selection of Los Angeles Times coverage.