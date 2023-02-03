Advertisement
Black History Month 2023: Southern California events, history and news

Youngsters climb on the pedestal of the Martin Luther King "I Have a Dream" statue in Riverside in 2022.
The “I Have a Dream” statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Riverside in January 2022.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Southern California is home to some momentous Black history: Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier, grew up here and attended UCLA. Biddy Mason, a freed slave, became an entrepreneur and philanthropist here. L.A.'s Central Avenue was home to a thriving and innovative jazz scene (don’t miss Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Column One about that). So here, for Black History Month 2023, is a selection of Los Angeles Times coverage.

