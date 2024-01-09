Advertisement
Is an ADU right for you? L.A. homeowners and experts share what you need to know

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
Curious about building an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in your backyard? Whether for extra income or much-needed housing for family, perhaps it’s time to investigate one of the hottest housing options in California.

Over the past year, we have provided tours of several Los Angeles ADUs, from charming garage conversions to modern prefab options.

So, if you’ve been wondering if an ADU is right for you, read some of our recent ADU profiles, as well as updates on recent laws and Times editor Jon Healey’s six-part, nuts-and-bolts series, You Do ADU, below.

