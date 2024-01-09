Is an ADU right for you? L.A. homeowners and experts share what you need to know
Curious about building an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in your backyard? Whether for extra income or much-needed housing for family, perhaps it’s time to investigate one of the hottest housing options in California.
Over the past year, we have provided tours of several Los Angeles ADUs, from charming garage conversions to modern prefab options.
So, if you’ve been wondering if an ADU is right for you, read some of our recent ADU profiles, as well as updates on recent laws and Times editor Jon Healey’s six-part, nuts-and-bolts series, You Do ADU, below.
- 1
Two commercial actors in L.A. add an income-generating companion to their 1923 bungalow. They hope the rent from their ADU will help them qualify for a new mortgage someday.
Nov. 2, 2023
- 2
Is vertical development a possible solution to the housing crisis? A slim, two-story ADU on a tight infill lot in Venice makes the case.
Nov. 21, 2023
- 3
Priced out of the Bay Area and South Pasadena, a couple bought a Spanish fixer-upper in Eagle Rock, assisted by the earning potential of an ADU.
Sept. 6, 2023
- 4
Unable to afford a down payment on a home, a young couple financed a prefab ADU in their parents’ backyard in L.A.
Sept. 18, 2023
- 5
She wanted more than a guesthouse for her sister. This tiny ADU in L.A. delivers
Two sisters, one boyfriend, a roommate and a beloved rescue dog share a compound in L.A., thanks to a 500-square-foot ADU.
April 5, 2023
- 6
A prefab ADU by Cover allows a family to preserve their historic William Kesling home while adding space for their extended family.
June 29, 2023
- 7
A 1,426-square-foot traditional home in Larchmont Village is now a 1,950-square-foot contemporary family compound with a pool, drought-tolerant garden and ADU.
May 15, 2023
- 8
They turned a house full of cockroaches and code violations into a ‘must have’ home — and ADU
In an innovative take on backyard “granny flats,” architects Melissa and Amanda Shin design an ADU that faces the street, while a two-story main house is installed in the back.
Nov. 11, 2021
- 9
Tiny hideaway inspired by Richard Neutra has terrarium vibes and a rooftop deck
A soundproof Silver Lake recreation room with massive windows channels the Midcentury Modern designs of Richard Neutra.
May 2, 2022
- 10
Tetris-like ADU packs an office, pool house, music room and gym into a tiny space
This tiny, two-story Los Angeles ADU functions as a multipurpose housing space, gym, office and pool house for friends and family.
Oct. 17, 2022
- 11
Nestled behind a 100-year-old Craftsman in L.A., a 700-square-foot ADU mirrors the home’s period charm and provides housing for an office and extended family.
Nov. 28, 2022
- 12
For Adrian Perez, an ADU on his parents’ property in Culver City gives him independence and his parents peace of mind.
Aug. 8, 2022
- 13
Design, Bitches transformed a garage into a stunning ADU in Atwater Village. It is one of more than a dozen designs through the city’s ADU program.
Oct. 14, 2021
- 14
They were spending all their income on rent. A garage turned ADU saved them
Situated behind grandma’s house, this Eagle Rock ADU is perfect for a young family of three.
April 5, 2022
- 15
This eco-friendly ADU is a simple solution to limited space: It’s just 320 square feet. The result? A WFH retreat that also houses guests when needed.
Jan. 7, 2022
- 16
This garage-turned-ADU feels like a luxurious getaway just steps from the E Line (Expo) train.
Jan. 25, 2022
- 17
A Craftsman-inspired house in Elysian Heights gets a whimsical expansion: A writing studio with a hidden rooftop deck that offers views of downtown Los Angeles.
July 30, 2021
- 18
A 1926 Spanish bungalow has housed this Pacific Palisades family for nearly 30 years. Can a small ADU help shelter them for 30 more?
Dec. 13, 2022
- 19
Skylights, vaulted ceilings and splashes of color make this ADU rental feel much larger than its 850 square feet.
July 6, 2022
- 20
A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.’s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.
Sept. 13, 2021
- 21
Architect professor Alexis Navarro designed and built an accessory dwelling unit that is affordable and attractive. The result is inspiring.
March 18, 2021
- 22
Designed as a two-story building, this Craftsman-inspired accessory dwelling unit (ADU) occupies the top floor, leaving room below for outdoor living. She says it saved her from financial ruin during the pandemic.
July 13, 2021
- 23
The first question to ask before deciding on an accessory dwelling unit is, ‘What am I trying to accomplish?’ Then check whether an ADU is the way to achieve that goal.
March 29, 2023
- 24
You’ll probably need some kind of loan to help pay for an ADU. Your options will depend on your income, your home equity and your current mortgage.
April 5, 2023
- 25
One of the first decisions to make about your ADU is whether to use a common design or make yours unique. That will help determine which pros to hire.
April 12, 2023
- 26
When taking on a project of this size and complexity, you’re going to need to hire professionals -- contractors, architects and others. Here’s how.
April 25, 2023
- 27
Why do so many projects take months longer than expected and go over budget? ADU experts say it’s often because of problems on your site that could have been averted with better preparation.
April 26, 2023
- 28
Homeowners share advice on building an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in Southern California. They cover planning, building, financing, construction and more.
May 3, 2023
- 29
California revives programs to help first-time home buyers and ADU builders. What this means
California’s state budget is restoring two assistance programs for first-time home buyers and ADU builders. Here’s what you need to know.
July 18, 2023
- 30
The state Legislature is poised to take back half of the $50 million it provided in July for ADU financing. But a grant program that helps Californians build ADUs will still get funds.
Sept. 7, 2023
- 31
A popular state program to help pay for the cost of building an ADU is back, but with lower-income limits for applicants and less money to award.
Dec. 11, 2023
- 32
A new law allows homeowner to sell ADUs like condos, boosting homeownership. Here’s how AB 1033 works
A new law gives homeowners the option to construct ADUs and sell them like condominiums, increasing the prospects of homeownership.
Oct. 14, 2023