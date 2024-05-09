Are you in an age-gap friendship? We want to hear from you

Beverly Pate, left, and Reita Green have been best friends and business partners for four years.

Despite a 58-year age difference, Reita Green and Beverly Pate have been best friends and business partners for four years, ever since Beverly hired Reita to hang wallpaper in her Burbank apartment back in 2020.

“We respect one another and we bring the best out of each other,” Green says of her friendship with Pate.

“I don’t care about the club,” Pate said. “I want to hang out with Reita. I love this lady.”

Advertisement

The Times highlighted Green and Pate’s friendship in 2022. Now we’re looking to profile more intergenerational friends in the L.A. and greater Southern California area. If this is you or someone you know, we’d love to hear your story.

For more information, see the form below.