L.A. Crafted

Los Angeles’ creative class extends far beyond Hollywood. In this series, we highlight local makers and artists, from woodworkers to ceramists, weavers to stained glass artists, who are forging their own path making innovative products in our city.
From her tree-house studio to high-end galleries, this L.A. potter’s work is turning heads
The home of ceramist Raina Lee includes a tree house featuring her pottery as well as a garage studio that houses her pottery wheel, kilns and her crackly volcanic glazes.
His ‘funk is contagious.’ This L.A. glassblower breaks the rules with his stunning vessels
Los Angeles glassblower Cedric Mitchell relishes his role as a rulebreaker. “I wanted to break all the design rules similar to Ettore Sottsass,” he says, “and develop my own style.”
Vince Skelly, a Claremont designer, transforms raw timber into decorative and functional works of art. He starts with a chainsaw and transitions to other tools to add nuance.
The designer who turned her pain into a colorful crochet brand (spotted on Kendrick Lamar)
Krysta Grasso’s vibrant crochet brand, Unlikely Fox, is dedicated to her late mother, who taught her to crochet when she was 5.
Daniel Dooreck’s fascination with motorcycles, flash tattoos and cowboys comes alive in the hand-thrown vessels he creates in his tiny Echo Park garage.
Julie Jackson’s use of reclaimed wood reinforces her commitment to creating sustainable home goods that tread lightly on the environment.
Soraya Yousefi’s art career started by accident, but she’s found her stride making whimsical bowls and cups in her Northridge home studio.
After managing grief, anxiety and depression, video game designer Ana Cho turned to pottery and woodworking to sustain her.
L.A. woodworker C.C. Boyce is reevaluating what happens when a person dies by turning ashes into planters.
Inspired by her career in automotive engineering, L.A. ceramist Becki Chernoff throws ceramic dinnerware that is clean-lined like the cars she loves.
