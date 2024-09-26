Advertisement
L.A. Crafted

Textile sculpture of crafting materials and tools.
(Textile sculpture of crafting materials and tools made by Los Angeles artist Mashanda Lazarus; photo by Robert Hanashiro / For The Times)
By Times Staff
Los Angeles’ creative class extends far beyond Hollywood. In this series, we highlight local makers and artists, from woodworkers to ceramists, weavers to stained glass artists, who are forging their own path making innovative products in our city.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, CA - JUNE 28, 2024 - Ceramicist Raina J. Lee at her studio/treehouse in Mount Washington.on June 28, 2024. Lee works primarily in ceramic glaze and clay as well as painting. She creates painterly compositions with extreme colors, volcanic textures, crackly finishes only possible through her custom ceramic glazes. She works on a range of forms- classical Chinese and Greek vessels, extruded 3D printed ceramic reliefs, and slab glaze paintings. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

From her tree-house studio to high-end galleries, this L.A. potter’s work is turning heads

The home of ceramist Raina Lee includes a tree house featuring her pottery as well as a garage studio that houses her pottery wheel, kilns and her crackly volcanic glazes.

Sept. 25, 2024
Glassblower Cedric Mitchell at work in his El Segundo studio.

Lifestyle

His ‘funk is contagious.’ This L.A. glassblower breaks the rules with his stunning vessels

Los Angeles glassblower Cedric Mitchell relishes his role as a rulebreaker. “I wanted to break all the design rules similar to Ettore Sottsass,” he says, “and develop my own style.”

March 18, 2024
Vince Skelly, right, created many of the pieces of fun, functional furniture that decorates his home.

Lifestyle

His playful wood furniture is more like functional art

Vince Skelly, a Claremont designer, transforms raw timber into decorative and functional works of art. He starts with a chainsaw and transitions to other tools to add nuance.

Feb. 27, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 4: Krysta posed with her yarn on her bed.

Lifestyle

The designer who turned her pain into a colorful crochet brand (spotted on Kendrick Lamar)

Krysta Grasso’s vibrant crochet brand, Unlikely Fox, is dedicated to her late mother, who taught her to crochet when she was 5.

March 7, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Portrait of Daniel Dooreck inside his ceramics studio (Danny D's Mudshop), left, and a vase he created, right, in Echo Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

He quit his soulless job to throw pots in his garage. Then Danny D’s Mudshop took off

Daniel Dooreck’s fascination with motorcycles, flash tattoos and cowboys comes alive in the hand-thrown vessels he creates in his tiny Echo Park garage.

July 26, 2023
Los Angeles, CA - April 05: Woodworker Julie Jackson of Surcle Wood poses for a portrait in her studio on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. She creates lamps and vases from reclaimed wood and fallen trees using a lathe in a process known as woodturning. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

With eyes on the planet, an L.A. woodworker turns fallen trees into stunning vessels

Julie Jackson’s use of reclaimed wood reinforces her commitment to creating sustainable home goods that tread lightly on the environment.

May 2, 2023
Soraya Yousefi is photographed with some of her ceramic clown-themed cups and bowls.

Lifestyle

She couldn’t get hired — then making ceramic clowns completely changed her life

Soraya Yousefi’s art career started by accident, but she’s found her stride making whimsical bowls and cups in her Northridge home studio.

Dec. 15, 2023
Ana Cho in her potting studio.

Lifestyle

After burning out making video games, she quit and found bliss at the potter’s wheel

After managing grief, anxiety and depression, video game designer Ana Cho turned to pottery and woodworking to sustain her.

July 14, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: C.C. Boyce, 47, creates "Planturns" - custom-made wood urns for cremation remains, in her studio in the garment district, on Friday, July 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Left: Walnut top and cork bottom. Center: Cork top and sycamore bottom. Right: Sycamore top and walnut bottom. Boyce's urns, which can be used for both pets and people, are unique in that they can be used as planters. C.C. is founder of Boyce Studio in the garment district downtown. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

An urn that doubles as a planter: It’s the latest in L.A.’s death positivity movement

L.A. woodworker C.C. Boyce is reevaluating what happens when a person dies by turning ashes into planters.

July 21, 2021
Pasadena, CA, Wednesday, August 9, 2023 - Potter Becki Chernoff of bX Ceramics at her studio surrounded by samples of her work. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

An auto engineer became a full-time potter in L.A. Thank her high school art teacher

Inspired by her career in automotive engineering, L.A. ceramist Becki Chernoff throws ceramic dinnerware that is clean-lined like the cars she loves.

Dec. 6, 2023

