Handmade with love: 6 L.A. craft studios to help you DIY a gift that’s actually good

The subject of several viral Instagram and TikTok videos, Claedo Studio is the brainchild of Korean American entrepreneur Christina Chae. The nascent business, which has only been in operation since October, is already booked up well into the new year, with weekend appointments filled through March.The two-hour class is held in a second floor suite at Row DTLA. Chae never hosts more than a handful of people at a time to ensure the most hands-on, personalized experience. “We focus on a more intimate experience where participants not only learn the techniques of working with silver clay, but also have the opportunity to design and create one-of-a-kind pieces that truly reflect their own personal style,” she said.When I enter the suite, Chae has already set up my workstation featuring a metal brush, paint brush, tweezers, dotting pen and a shared bowl of water. The tools sit neatly in a concrete tray that Chae handmade herself.She begins by offering us a moment to choose up to four tiny gems (additional gems are available for an added fee) and to measure our desired ring finger. Next, she parcels out a pinch of metal clay for each of us, which would go on to become .999 fine silver after a brief firing process. But first, we’re tasked with rolling each small blob into about a 3-inch long noodle, which she then shaped around a mold matching our preferred ring size.After fusing both of the noodle ends together to make a continuous circle, Chae hands back our quickly-drying clay (the paintbrush is there for frequent bouts of resaturation) and shows us how to use the dotter to make the small divots that we will insert our gems into one by one. After firing the rings, we sand and brush the metal before it is chucked into a jewelry tumbler for final polishing.Immediately, I am obsessed with my handmade creation. The ring has a nice solid weight to it and Chae sends us on our way armed with a polishing cloth and care instructions folded inside a small suede envelope, where she advises us to store it to prevent oxidation. Both the ring itself and the experience would make great gifts because while the final product is beautiful, my hand-selected gems and placement greatly add to its allure.Chae was inspired to launch the business after taking a silver clay ring-making class during a visit to South Korea. She later returned to Korea to get certified and learn more about the process from industry professionals. “I thought it was such an innovative and cool experience that I wanted to bring back home to Los Angeles to share with my community here in L.A.,” she says.$165 for a 2-hour class. Gem add-ons range from $5 to $15 depending on the type of stone.