Advertisement
Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: We spent our milestones together. Me, him and our cozy Pasadena sushi spot

By Lili Todd
Share via
Exterior of a sushi restaurant in Pasadena.
A couple holding warm glasses of sake.
A woman looking at paperwork at a restaurant table while a hand reaches for sushi with chopsticks.
A couple lean into each other at a booth in a sushi restaurant.
Advertisement
A woman looks worried while sitting and eating at a Japanese restaurant.
A man looks contemplative over food at a restaurant, while a hand reaches over from the other side of the table.
A couple embraces and celebrates their engagement at a sushi counter.
A couple holds hands at a sushi restaurant table. There is a wedding ring on one of the hands.
A couple fills out paperwork while at a Japanese restaurant.
Two hand holding sushi in chopsticks as they "cheers" them together as a toast.
Advertisement

The author is an artist based in Altadena. She has a degree in illustration from ArtCenter College of Design. See more of her work on Instagram @lilitoddart and on her website lilitodd.com.

L.A. Affairs chronicles the search for romantic love in all its glorious expressions in the L.A. area, and we want to hear your true story. We pay $400 for a published 950- to 1,000-word essay. (Occasionally we work with artists and cartoonists on illustrated stories.) Email your essay to LAAffairs@latimes.com. You can find past columns here.

More to Read

LifestyleL.A. AffairsRelationships

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement