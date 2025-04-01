Between a Rock: Gripping survival stories from the California wildnerness

- Share via
In our Between a Rock series, we share thrilling tales from local adventurers about close encounters in California nature, whether it’s a story of being being stalked by a mountain lion or getting snowed in on a simple day hike. Have an experience of your own to share? Tell us about it here.
A longtime trail runner went for an evening run in a remote area of San Bernardino County. ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ she joked to a friend before she left. ‘I get eaten by a bear?’
They visited Big Sur for a romantic backpacking getaway. Then their plans went up in flames
A Bay Area couple hoped to spend a few days camping near hot springs and redwoods. Then they heard a peculiar sound on the trail and their whole trip was turned upside down.
A Long Beach couple wanted to visit Lukens Lake, but a sudden shift in weather left them stranded with no overnight gear.
I knew running would only make it worse. I had no weapon. I thought, ‘Wow, I guess this is how it ends, I’m only 31.’
