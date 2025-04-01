Advertisement
Lifestyle

Between a Rock: Gripping survival stories from the California wildnerness

Illustration of a figure on a cliff precipice looking out at the horizon confused, scratching head, and holding a map
(Ryan Johnson / For The Times)

In our Between a Rock series, we share thrilling tales from local adventurers about close encounters in California nature, whether it’s a story of being being stalked by a mountain lion or getting snowed in on a simple day hike. Have an experience of your own to share? Tell us about it here.

Between a Rock
Illustration of an exaggeratedly large bear looking at a woman in jogging clothes holding a whistle

Lifestyle

She went out for a solo evening trail run. Then she locked eyes with a bear

A longtime trail runner went for an evening run in a remote area of San Bernardino County. ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ she joked to a friend before she left. ‘I get eaten by a bear?’

Illustration of two figures on a beach with tents and mountains/smoke/clouds in background. View through keyhole arch

Lifestyle

They visited Big Sur for a romantic backpacking getaway. Then their plans went up in flames

A Bay Area couple hoped to spend a few days camping near hot springs and redwoods. Then they heard a peculiar sound on the trail and their whole trip was turned upside down.

illustration of two people in a snowy clearing surrounded by trees, their footsteps go in several directions

Lifestyle

They planned a simple day hike in Yosemite. Then they got lost in the snow

A Long Beach couple wanted to visit Lukens Lake, but a sudden shift in weather left them stranded with no overnight gear.

Illustration of a mountain lion looking down on two people camping on the beach shining a flashlight

Lifestyle

A mountain lion was stalking our campsite. My boyfriend went back to sleep

I knew running would only make it worse. I had no weapon. I thought, ‘Wow, I guess this is how it ends, I’m only 31.’

More to Read

LifestyleCaliforniaTravel & ExperiencesThings to DoOutdoors

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement