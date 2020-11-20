How to connect with family and friends during the holiday season
Looking for ways to connect virtually with family and friends this holiday season? We’ve got tips for how to make video conferences fun, engaging and less awkward.
Whether you’re a caregiver or senior in need of new tools to reach distant relatives or someone stuck at home and looking for new ways to keep in touch, this video offers helpful tips for connecting with family and friends from the safety of home.
Here are a few ideas :
- Everyone can buy the same craft supplies, puzzle or Lego set and put it together at the same time on a video conference.
- Send out a family recipe and prepare it together.
- Open a video call and decorate your houses at the same time (a virtual form of parallel socializing).
- Do YouTube karaoke with holiday songs.
- Plan a virtual game night with online versions of the board games you would usually play together at home.
Watch the video for even more ideas and tips. Jessica Roy, of The Times’ Utility Journalism Team, hosted this session as part of the paper’s We Can Teach You That series of virtual events.