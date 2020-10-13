We Can Teach You That

How to travel safely (if you must) with Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds

Date: Oct. 27., 5 p.m.

The class: Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds will explain how to travel safely in the COVID era, especially flying. He’ll share ideas on how to reduce risk, suggest day trips and discuss some ups and downs from his own travels in California and Nevada since March. The class will cover the latest regulations and advice from experts, includinglocal and state officials who are still urging that we avoid nonessential travel. And Reynolds will give an update on ever-evolving restrictions on U.S. and international trips.

The instructor: Born and raised in California, Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990, traveling by planes, trains, cars, buses, big ships, little boats and one reluctant camel. Since 2015, Reynolds has kayaked in Canada; surfed in San Diego; snorkeled in American Samoa; floated in Xochimilco; climbed the hills of Dingle; swallowed twitching seafood in Seoul; and found his family in the ledger book at Ellis Island.

