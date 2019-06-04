Student engineers create bionic hands for a boy burned in a horrendous crash

Julian came to the attention of QL+ through a Cal Poly student who is a friend of his family. Seventy students applied to be on what they would call the “Midas Project.” Kissinger, the team lead, whittled the number down to eight. For many of those students, creating hands for Julian has become a nearly full-time job, something they are doing in addition to schoolwork. Kissinger was supposed to have graduated this spring. He has put that off for a quarter so he can finish his commitment to Julian.