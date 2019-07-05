L.A. agreed to let homeless people keep their skid row belongings. That could change

The petition says that Galvester Gaulding, a homeless resident of the Midnight Mission on skid row, has watched people get stabbed in front of him and said in a declaration that he has seen 10 dead bodies in the last 14 months. Because of increased crime, drug use and disease, skid row resident Karyn Pinsky said she can’t let her 3-year-old son play in the park, and has to push her stroller down the middle of the street to avoid tents clogging the sidewalks, according to the legal documents.