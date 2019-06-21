What causes dreary, gray June gloom?

It’s all part of living with a marine climate. The condition is mostly confined to late spring and early summer. When the phenomenon occurs early, we call it “May gray.” And since the Pacific Ocean is the 800-pound gorilla of global weather, it can make it happen later, too. Then we may call it “No-Sky-July” or “Fogust.” But generally by the second half of July, high pressure takes control and the thick marine layer is banished for the summer.