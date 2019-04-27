Palisades High students chronicle ‘an epidemic level’ of young people dying from gun violence

Though Pali Charter sits in a safe, affluent, low-crime neighborhood, the students’ reporting connected them with people in places where violence is routine, and victims are often children of color. Zhang wrote about a Los Angeles teen who wanted to get dinner at a particular fast food restaurant one night, but was talked into going to another instead. “She’s standing there and a car drives by and just peppers her in the back with bullets,” said Zhang, who read the police report on the homicide. “I remember thinking it was literally a case of the wrong place, wrong time.”