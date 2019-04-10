A homie, a volunteer and a message of radical kinship from Father Greg Boyle

Alex said he joined a gang when he was 10 because it seemed safer than what he dealt with at home. Boyle told him to stay in touch, but the boy wasn’t ready to break free. Alex stuck with the gang into adulthood and that was a gateway to jail and prison. He saw Boyle now and then, and he recalls never feeling judged. Boyle simply connected, always coming in with his “How you doin’, son” greeting. He asked Alex to get in touch when he was ready to give something new a chance. And he always said “I love you.”