Milton Quon, Disney animator who worked on ‘Fantasia’ and ‘Dumbo,’ dies at 105

"I was on a kick there for a while of painting every meal I had," Quon once told The Times. "It doesn't matter where I am. In a bank, I'll sketch the people waiting in line with me. On buses, I'd do sketches of the driver.” But at their core, his sketches were about life in L.A. and the city’s transformation. One from 1952 shows a grocery store at Chavez Ravine, a decade before residents were forced out and Dodger Stadium was built.