In the LAUSD strike, there’s no holiday for teachers, negotiators

Striking teachers planned to take part in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday while bargaining teams from the teachers union and Los Angeles Unified School District picked up negotiations where they left off after marathon weekend bargaining sessions.
It is possible the strike could be over in time for the resumption of school on Tuesday, but that would necessitate a resolution early enough for the L.A. Board of Education to meet and ratify the deal. The leaders of United Teachers Los Angeles then would face the choice of suspending the strike pending a vote by members or voting immediately. Accomplishing all that in time for classes to reopen in the morning would be a tall order.
If the two sides fail to resolve the remaining sticking points, teachers, their students and the city would face another week of the first L.A. teachers’ strike in 30 years.
If a strike continues, skeleton crews made up of administrators, a small number of substitutes and non-teaching employees will watch over campuses. Fewer than a third of students came to school last week.
Outside the talks — which both sides have agreed to keep confidential — union leaders called on teachers to continue to show solidarity. And the venue for that on Monday is the Kingdom Day Parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m. at Western Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The union also wants to be prepared for a continuing strike on Tuesday and has public events planned: a 6 a.m. march with firefighters, followed by a news conference and then a rally and march moving from City Hall to school district headquarters.
The wording of a tweet from the union describing Tuesday’s strike events suggested a deal might not be quickly reached.
But a later tweet from the office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is mediating the talks, sounded hopeful that a resolution was near.
The two sides have been close on salary for some time, with the district offering 6% spread over the first two years of a three-year deal and the union wanting 6.5% all at once and retroactive to a year earlier.
Union President Alex Caputo-Pearl, however, has framed the negotiations as being about the future of traditional public education in Los Angeles and beyond. This thrust has translated into demands for smaller class sizes and schools “fully staffed” with nurses, librarians and counselors, who also are represented by his union.
Caputo-Pearl also has called for a moratorium on privately operated charter schools, most of which are non-union. Charters compete with the district for students and the state funding that follows them. L.A. Unified has more charters than any other district. About one in five Los Angeles public school students attends a charter school.
Charter school law, however, is made at the state level, so the union’s agenda on charters cannot be realized at the bargaining table.
L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner has insisted that many other demands also cannot be satisfied for financial reasons. He said he agreed with the union’s requests to shrink class size and improve staffing, but he contends that the district can’t afford to pay for the additional positions.
An improved state budget has provided some extra revenue to L.A. Unified, and some have expressed hope that the funds could help bridge the gap to a deal.