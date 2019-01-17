What would a deal to end the LAUSD teachers’ strike look like?

A pact could include expanding green space and recreational opportunities on campuses. And there could be a pilot program to create what are known as community schools — which bring together social services and other support to help the broader needs of children and families. Such campuses would have full-time nurses, mental health services, perhaps health clinics. They would offer a rich curriculum that includes, for example, music, art and dance, and activities after school and on weekends. Parents and teachers would take part in key decisions about the budget, hiring and programs.