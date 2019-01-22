Cal State, buoyed by Newsom's generous budget proposal, to boost enrollment

Newsom’s proposed increase also would help Cal State enroll more than 8,100 additional California students in 2019-20 — amounting to a 2% enrollment increase. Although university officials had asked for enough funds to enroll 21,000 more students, they said they were grateful for any increase to help open seats. Cal State had to turn away 32,000 fully qualified students in 2017-18 because there was no room for them.