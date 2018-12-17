L.A. Unified puts plan to paint over Ava Gardner mural at school on hold for now

Los Angeles school district officials on Monday backed off plans to immediately paint over a mural at a campus in Koreatown amid a growing chorus of objections.
The mural at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools is dominated by an image of actress Ava Gardner. But it has run afoul of a coalition of Korean groups that object to the sun rays in the background, which they associate with the Japanese imperial battle flag.
Earlier this month, L.A. Unified announced its decision to paint over the mural after the Korean groups said they found the background as offensive as a swastika and threatened legal action.
The mural’s artist, Beau Stanton, has denied any connection between his artwork and the battle flag. The rays on the flag differ in number, thickness and color.
The leader of the Korean group, said he does not challenge Stanton’s good intentions, but that his group still wants the mural gone.
The school complex is on the site of the Ambassador Hotel, where Kennedy was fatally shot. Stanton’s mural pays homage to the hotel’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub.
Over the weekend, artist Shepard Fairey said he would seek removal of his own mural — of Kennedy — at the school if Stanton’s work were removed. Stanton and Fairey also have received statements of support from two sons of Robert F. Kennedy.
“As a result of the extensive input, there is a need to have additional conversation,” said Eugene Hernandez, administrator of operations for that part of the school system. “Therefore, we will not be taking immediate action on the mural at this time.”