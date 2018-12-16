Artist Shepard Fairey said he will insist on removal of his own mural if LAUSD paints over controversial artwork at school

If the Los Angeles school district moves forward with plans to paint over a mural at a campus in Koreatown, it also would lose a separate mural by artist Shepard Fairey.
Fairey told The Times that he would insist on the destruction of his own mural if the district paints over a mural on the same campus by artist Beau Stanton.
The school district announced this month that it would erase Stanton’s mural after a group of Korean activists complained. The activists object to a representation of sun rays in the background because it reminds them of the Japanese imperial battle flag, which they associate with atrocities before and during World War II.
But Fairey and other critics say the L.A. Unified School District acted too hastily when it acquiesced to these complaints, which arose in recent months. The mural was painted more than two years ago at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools complex.
Stanton’s suddenly controversial mural depicts actress Ava Gardner against a background of sun rays. Fairey said that if Stanton’s mural is destroyed, then he would insist on the painting over of his own work, which depicts Robert F. Kennedy, the school’s namesake.
Fairey’s mural is arguably one of the school’s defining visual elements. It is on an outside wall of the entrance to the library, which is built on the footprint of the Ambassador Hotel ballroom where Kennedy gave his last speech in 1968. Moments later, an assassin shot and killed the presidential candidate in a pantry area next to the kitchen.
Fairey said it’s important for the school district to understand that it made a poor decision in succumbing to what it apparently considered to be the path of least resistance. The artist said he wants to create and encourage some counter-resistance.
“I’m proud of that mural,” Fairey said of his own work. “I’d love for that mural to stay but this is the only leverage I have.”
Stanton’s mural is intended as a celebration of the Cocoanut Grove, the famous Hollywood watering hole that was once located nearby. The profile of the screen icon is its dominant feature, with a monkey, palm trees and a Moorish arch superimposed on her face to evoke the club’s exotic decor.
What disturbs the Korean activists, however, are the sun rays emanating from Gardner’s face. They say the rays evoke the Japanese imperial battle flag.
The Japanese battle flag has 32 bands, of uniform proportions, in alternating red and white around a centered red disk, representing the sun. Stanton’s mural has 42 varying bands of blue and reddish-orange, surrounding a much larger and different central image. Sun rays are a common art and design motif.
“Yeah, these things happened and they’re part of a terrible history, but this mural has nothing to do with that,” Fairey said Saturday. “What he has in his mural is nothing close to the battle flag. It’s not the same color scheme. It’s not the same focal element. It’s stupid to me. I thought that cooler heads would prevail because this is absurd.”
Fairey is perhaps best known for his iconic image of Barack Obama that he created when Obama was running for president.
Fairey sharply criticized the district’s senior regional administrator, Roberto Martinez, who had compared Stanton’s mural to Confederate statues. Like those statues, Martinez said, the mural may be beautiful but should come down because there were people who found them to be offensive.
“I’m from the South,” Fairey said. “I know that loving the Confederacy is at best a nostalgia for some sort of rebellious identity that probably never existed except as fantasy or at worst it’s coded racism. The comparison of the mural to Confederate statues is asinine.”
Fairey also took aim at the statement of Eugene Hernandez, another senior district official, who defended the impending destruction of the mural on the grounds that the schools belong to the community.
“I would define the community as the community at large, but largely the student community,” Fairey said. “The most extreme voices should not define the community. There actually needs to be a survey of the entire community.”
Stanton met with leaders of the Korean coalition and Hernandez last week. Although the exchange was friendly, neither the school district nor the activists altered their position.
Chan Yong “Jake” Jeong praised Stanton as a great artist but added that Stanton might have to put an explanation or historical disclaimer on other works of his that also employ sun rays.
Sun rays are a common element in Stanton’s work and Fairey has used them, too. Critics of the decision have pointed out that it could be an aesthetic, ethical and logistical quagmire to begin purging representations of sun rays from all or parts of Los Angeles.