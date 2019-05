About 50 people rappelled 24 stories down the Hilton Hotel in Universal City to raise money and awareness for esophageal cancer. Esophageal Cancer Action Network, in association with Over the Edge productions, hosted the event. More than $80,000 was raised to promote education about the link between reflux disease and esophageal cancer, and to lobby for more federal funding. For further information, go to www.ECAN.org