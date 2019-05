The last time a blue moon happened was on New Year's Eve 2009. The next blue moon will occur on July 31, 2015, according to moongiant.com . The phrase "blue moon" has been around for more than 400 years, writes Philip Hiscock , a folklore expert at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, in an exhaustive piece on the origin and uses of the term "blue moon." Read more: Tonight's blue moon won't be seen again until 2015