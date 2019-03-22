Notorious Hollywood fixer Anthony Pellicano to be released from prison

It was one of the biggest scandals ever to hit Hollywood: a private investigator using wiretaps to secretly gather the secrets of celebrities and entertainment titans.
The case of Anthony Pellicano, “private eye to the stars,” captivated Hollywood for years and brought down some big names.
Now the case is quietly coming to a conclusion as Pellicano is slated to be released from prison after more than 10 years behind bars.
A Hollywood scandal
Prosecutors said Pellicano charged steep rates for information he got by listening to people’s most intimate and personal conversations, often to give his rich and famous clients an edge in legal fights.
He bribed police officers to run names in law enforcement databases, and phone company officials to get wiretaps running, prosecutors said.
Pellicano’s troubles began in 2002, when a reporter who wrote negative articles about former Hollywood super-agent Michael Ovitz went to authorities after she found a dead fish, a rose and a note saying “Stop” inside the smashed windshield of her car.
The reporter, Anita Busch, told a judge that Pellicano’s intimidation and wiretapping were like “death by a thousand cuts.”
The investigation led authorities to Pellicano’s office, and it quickly snowballed into a wide-reaching probe that appeared would implicate some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities.
Authorities said an LAPD officer and a phone company employee helped Pellicano earn millions of dollars by getting information on former spouses, business associates and opponents in lawsuits.
Federal prosecutors have secured guilty pleas from seven Pellicano clients or co-conspirators, including “Die Hard” film director John McTiernan; former music company executive Robert Pfeifer; Sandra Carradine, ex-wife of actor Keith Carradine; and former Beverly Hills police officer Craig Stevens.
Big names
Nearly a dozen people — among them Keith Carradine and fellow actor Sylvester Stallone, film producer Vincent Bo Zenga and Busch, a former Los Angeles Times reporter — were the victims of wiretaps conducted by Pellicano and the others between August 2000 and November 2002, the indictment in the case alleged.
It was a threat against Busch in 2002 that led the FBI to raid Pellicano’s Sunset Strip offices and launch the wiretapping investigation.
Additionally, authorities cited nearly 100 other instances in which Pellicano and an associate accessed confidential law enforcement records, including the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database, to gain information about targets, including comedian Garry Shandling, former “Saturday Night Live” star Kevin Nealon and dozens of others.