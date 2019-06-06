Feds announce strike on Aryan Brotherhood prison gang

A long-running investigation into slayings and drug trafficking in California’s prisons has resulted in numerous criminal charges against members of the Aryan Brotherhood gang, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Nine defendants were arrested on federal racketeering and other charges for extensive, organized criminal activity from within California’s most secure prisons, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The allegations include murder, drug trafficking and other violent crimes.
The complaint charges California prison inmates Ronald Yandell, 56; Daniel “Danny” Troxell, 66; William Sylvester, 51; Travis Burhop, 46; Brant Daniel, 44; Donald Mazza, 48, Pat Brady, 48; Michael Torres, 55; and Jason Corbett, 47.
When the investigation began, Yandell, Troxell, Sylvester, Burhop, Torres and Corbett were all serving life sentences for murder.
Five other individuals were also arrested as part of the investigation: Samuel Keeton, 40, of Menifee; Jeanna Quesenberry, 52, of Sacramento; Kevin MacNamara, 39, of La Palma; Kristen Demar, 44, of Citrus Heights; and Justin Petty, 37, of Los Angeles. Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Kathleen Nolan 64, of Calimesa, and Matthew Hall, 50, of Manhattan Beach.
Authorities say Yandell and Sylvester used smuggled cellphones to oversee a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking operation from their cell in Folsom State Prison.