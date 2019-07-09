Advertisement

Burglars cut hole in Best Buy roof, climb in and steal $93,000 in Apple goods, police say

By
Jul 09, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Burglars cut a hole in the roof of a Simi Valley Best Buy and climbed out with $93,000 worth of stolen Apple products. (Simi Valley Police Department)

Detectives are looking for a burglary crew that cut a hole in the roof of a Simi Valley Best Buy and stole $93,000 worth of Apple products, the Simi Valley Police Department said.

Police responded to the big-box retail store at 1173 Simi Town Center Way on Monday morning and found it had been broken into about 2:50 a.m. The burglars put a 24-foot ladder through a hole they cut in the roof and climbed down into the store, authorities said.

The thieves then cut open a caged area in the store’s warehouse that contained Apple products, police said. They left through the same hole, carting out the stolen merchandise.

The burglars used a ladder to climb down into the store from the roof, police said.
The burglars used a ladder to climb down into the store from the roof, police said. (Simi Valley Police Department)

Best Buy Corporate Security said this isn’t the first time a burglary like this has happened. Over the past several months, there have been “similar style” break-ins.

“It is probable that the same suspects may be involved in these other burglaries,” police said.

Authorities don’t have a description of the suspects. Best Buy did not immediately respond to a request for information about other burglaries across Southern California.

Anyone with information about the theft can call detectives at (805) 583-6960.

