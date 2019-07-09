Burglars cut hole in Best Buy roof, climb in and steal $93,000 in Apple goods, police say

Detectives are looking for a burglary crew that cut a hole in the roof of a Simi Valley Best Buy and stole $93,000 worth of Apple products, the Simi Valley Police Department said.
Police responded to the big-box retail store at 1173 Simi Town Center Way on Monday morning and found it had been broken into about 2:50 a.m. The burglars put a 24-foot ladder through a hole they cut in the roof and climbed down into the store, authorities said.
The thieves then cut open a caged area in the store’s warehouse that contained Apple products, police said. They left through the same hole, carting out the stolen merchandise.
Best Buy Corporate Security said this isn’t the first time a burglary like this has happened. Over the past several months, there have been “similar style” break-ins.
“It is probable that the same suspects may be involved in these other burglaries,” police said.
Authorities don’t have a description of the suspects. Best Buy did not immediately respond to a request for information about other burglaries across Southern California.
Anyone with information about the theft can call detectives at (805) 583-6960.