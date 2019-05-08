L.A. will press boycott of Beverly Hills Hotel despite Brunei death penalty reprieve

“The sultan’s recent statements showed a step in the right direction by agreeing to ratify the United Nations Convention Against Torture and it shows that he was hearing our message loud and clear, not just the hotel boycotts here in Los Angeles but also around the world,” Koretz said. “But as long as homosexuality is still criminalized in the country and women can be brutally whipped for adultery, it seems like his response is simply lip service to save the almighty dollar.”