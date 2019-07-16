Trump's new asylum rule strands Central American migrants in Tijuana

Under the new rule, which is set to take effect Tuesday, migrants arriving at U.S. territory on the southwest border would be deemed ineligible to apply for asylum if they had failed to file for safe haven in another country en route to the United States. That would practically overturn long-established U.S. asylum law, which provides a legal right for anyone arriving at the border to claim protection by making a case that returning home would subject them to torture, persecution or worse.