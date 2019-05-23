The streets of L.A. can seem scary, but we need to separate fact from fear

There are clues, she says. People who are up to no good always have their tells. The way they’re using their hands and arms. They way they keep asking questions even when you indicate no interest in answering them. The way they glance at what they’re after and check around to see if anyone’s around to witness what they are about to do. Get to know what they are, she says. Look for them. And grow the personal bubble around you until it’s big enough to spot what’s heading toward you long before it can ever arrive.