Let's share our stories about our lives in L.A.

I almost left L.A., but for so many reasons, I’m so thankful that I didn’t. My newspaper feels stronger and more vibrant than it has in forever. And my bosses are giving me the rarest of privileges. They’re setting me free to examine the place I call home and to have an ongoing conversation with you about it — about what it feels like to live here now and how it might feel in the future and how it is changing and who it is changing for and what we can do together to help make a better city for all.