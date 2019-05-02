Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Calistoga, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening three miles from Calistoga, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Santa Rosa, 10 miles from Windsor, 14 miles from Rohnert Park and 60 miles from Sacramento
In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
