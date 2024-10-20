Advertisement
California

Series of small earthquakes shake waters off Catalina Island

A series of small earthquakes occurred Sunday evening about 30 miles from Avalon.
(Quakebot)
By Quakebot
 and Times staff
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck in the waters off Catalina Island on Sunday evening on the heels of two smaller quakes in the same area.

The series of shakers began at 4:11 p.m. with a magnitude 3.1 earthquake 27 miles from Avalon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Minutes later, a magnitude 2.5 quake was recorded. The magnitude 3.6 quake then occurred at 5:32 p.m, also 27 miles from Avalon, the USGS said.

The first rattler occurred at a depth of 3.4 miles, and the largest quake was shallower, at 0.1 miles.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

The magnitude 3.6 earthquake was 27 miles from Dana Point, 30 miles from San Clemente, 32 miles from Laguna Beach and 32 miles from San Juan Capistrano.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

