Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Littlerock

A shallow magnitude-3.1 earthquake was reported Friday morning four miles from Littlerock, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:15 a.m. PDT at a depth of 3.7 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Sun Village and 10 miles from Palmdale.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
