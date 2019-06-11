Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Mountain House, Calif.

By Quakebot
Jun 11, 2019 | 2:05 PM
A map shows the location of the epicenter of Tuesday afternoon's quake near Mountain House, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon two miles from Mountain House, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:58 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 53 miles from Sacramento.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

