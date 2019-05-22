Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Cobb, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening five miles from Cobb, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:51 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 14 miles from Clearlake, 18 miles from Windsor and 72 miles from Sacramento.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
