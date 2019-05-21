Earthquake: 3.8 quake strikes in Northern California

A shallow magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 10 miles from Pine Hills, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:19 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 12.4 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from Bayside, Calif., 12 miles from Fortuna, Calif., and 13 miles from Eureka, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service.
